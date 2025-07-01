Oliver Crawford relished every moment of Wimbledon debut despite defeat

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2025 Britain's Oliver Crawford in action during his first round match against Italy's Mattia Bellucci | REUTERS via Beat Media Group subscription

The 26-year-old British wild card could not find a way past Mattia Bellucci, falling to the Italian 6-7(2) 6-3 6-4 6-4 to bring an abrupt end to his SW19 debut.

Oliver Crawford relished every moment of his Wimbledon debut despite defeat in the first round.

But despite the result, Crawford - who was born in the United States to British parents - enjoyed every moment of testing his mettle on the Wimbledon lawns.

"To play in front of all my friends and family and British spectators was a dream come true," reflected Crawford.

"It’s always been a dream to play at Wimbledon and I’m extremely grateful and thankful for the opportunity to have played here.

"From the LTA (Lawn Tennis Assocation) and all the boys and girls there and the AELTC (All-England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club) and British men’s and women’s tennis, I feel I’ve been accepted."

"They’ve been extremely helpful in all aspects."

After taking the upper hand early on, Crawford struggled to maintain his hold on the contest, with Bellucci battling back to comfortably take home the spoils.

But despite the searing heat, with temperatures reaching above 30º celsius, Crawford refused to look for external excuses.

"It was a good match. I was outplayed and he served unbelievably well. I was behind in the last three sets and playing from behind is never easy.

"I thought I could take some looks here and there or take deuce a couple of times but he served extremely well and played extremely efficiently down the stretch so it was very tough.

"Growing up in the States it’s very humid so I don’t really have too much trouble with the heat.

"I felt very good physically but my tennis wasn’t and I was outplayed."

Having now had a taste of what it takes to compete at Wimbledon, Crawford is hungry for more, revealing that the result has only lit a fire within him to come back better and stronger.

He said: "I'm going to play as many Challengers and tour level events as I can the rest of the season. I want to get back to this level and see how well I can do.

"This has been a good start to the season so I’m really pleased with where everything’s going physically and tennis wise and I'm just going to keep chipping away."

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.