Reaching second round of Wimbledon Qualifying like a dream, says Emily Appleton

Appleton defeated Switzerland's Simona Waltert 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3 to move into the second round at the third time of asking after heart-breaking defeats at the same stage in 2023 and 2024.

Emily Appleton made her dreams come true by progressing through the first round of Wimbledon Qualifying.

The Chertsey native was a set ahead on both occasions against Canada's Carol Zhao and France's Elsa Jacquemot respectively, only to ultimately fell short.

But it was third time's the charm for Appleton, as the 25-year-old held off Waltert to progress into the second round and banish the ghosts of yesteryear.

“It’s like a dream,” confessed Appleton. “I’m just really happy and still trying to process it. I’ve worked really hard for this and I've had two disappointing matches over the past few years where I was up so to win today was extra special.

“The crowd were great and really getting behind me at the end there so it really helped as well.

“Simona's a really tough player. You never quite know what shot she is going to take and she's a clean ball-striker so it's tough if you let her into the match but I thought I did a good job of being aggressive and playing my game.

“I was just trying to play point by point and not think too much about score or outcome and that seemed to help.

Appleton made a bright start to her match against Waltert, racing ahead to a 5-1 lead before the Swiss rallied to take the next five games and eventually the opening set tie-break.

But Appleton - currently ranked world No.403 - dug in her heels to ensure that was as good as it got for Waltert, breaking the world No.130 twice in the second and third sets to advance.

There, she will face Barbora Palicova after the Czech earlier overcame Argentina's Jazmin Ortenzi in straight sets.

And Appleton admits that while she is relieved to finally overcome the first hurdle on the road to the lawns of SW19, her job is not yet finished.

She added: “I’m quite a perfectionist and I can definitely find things to improve on for tomorrow and I’m going to savour the moment and the things that I did well today.

“I’ve still got to go it do it all again tomorrow. The job’s still not done but I’ll enjoy the moment right now and move on quickly.

“I don’t know my opponent that well so I’ll be doing some research tonight and I’m looking forward to it.”

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website