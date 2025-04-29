Polam Hall School winner of he School of the Year award during the LTA Tennis Awards 2025 | Getty Images for LTA

Polam Hall School claimed the top gong at the tenth anniversary of the awards which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

A Darlington school were over the moon to win School of the Year at the prestigious LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus.

The fully comprehensive state school was recognised for their provision of tennis as its main summer sport.

Through the LTA Youth Schools programme Polam Hall has built links with its local club to offer coaching sessions free of charge. It has seen pupils now make up 70% of the junior membership.

“We’re absolutely blown away - it’s huge. I’m speechless, absolutely speechless. We’re buzzing,” said Craig Wilkinson, Head of Sport and Technology at Polam Hall School.

“Tennis is something really big in the community so we’re trying to get kids playing tennis from the off but also playing at a decent standard.”

School Governor and LTA coach Kate Heljula added: “We recognise that we do have a lot of kids who usually wouldn’t access tennis.

“We’re opening the door to them to a sport that hopefully they’ll enjoy for the rest of their lives.”

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis across Britain.

First launched in 2015 with the help of former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, they recognise the vital work of volunteers, coaches, officials, and players dedicating their precious time and energy to the continual development and growth of the sport.

Over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, have all been acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

Polam Hall School Principal Kate Reid was also in attendance to collect the prestigious accolade and emphasised the number of pupils involved in tennis.

She said: “This term, almost every single kid in our school has a tennis racket in their backpack. They practically take you out with the handle because so many of them do!

“When you’re on lunch duty, all the kids are playing tennis on the courts.”

LTA President Sandi Procter said: “The ceremony is a celebration of the people that make our sport so special.

“I have always been passionate about grassroots, and the LTA awards are our way of highlighting the extraordinary contribution of individuals and venues across Britain.

“The dedication of all the winners, and runners-up too, is unbelievable. I am always impressed by the selfless sacrifice of all the volunteers, officials and coaches.

“We want to keep attracting new players and fans to the sport. Supporters play a crucial role in inspiring people to pick up a racket, no matter their age, skill level, background, or where they come from.’’

To find out more information about the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus or for information on how to play, coach, volunteer or officiate in tennis, head to: The Official Home of Tennis For Britain | LTA