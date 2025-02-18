Star names headline historic return for women's tennis at The Queen's Club

Laura Robson, WTA HSBC Championships Tournament Director | The LTA

After an absence of more than half a century, women's professional tennis will be returning to The Queen's Club in the form of a WTA 500 event

The LTA has announced that the current Australian Open champion Madison Keys, British number one, Katie Boulter, and former US Open winner Emma Raducanu are also set to compete at the historic HSBC Championships this June, joining global star Naomi Osaka as well as last year’s Eastbourne champion Daria Kasatkina as the first five players to commit to the event.

After an absence of more than half a century, women’s professional tennis will be returning to The Queen’s Club in the form of a WTA 500 event, which promises to showcase top-class women's tennis at one of the most iconic venues in the country. The HSBC Championships is the highest level of tournament in Great Britain outside of The Championships at Wimbledon.

American Madison Keys stunned the tennis world recently, winning her first Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open, as well as reaching a new career-best ranking of number six. Keys has had past success on the British grass courts, winning the Eastbourne tournament on two occasions, 2014 and 2023, as well as the WTA event in Birmingham in 2016.

“I can’t wait for the HSBC Championships,” said Keys. “Getting to compete there for the first time and experience playing at The Queen’s Club is going to be such a special occasion. I love the grass court season, some of my favourite memories of my career have come when I won titles in Birmingham and Eastbourne.

Katie Boulter, Britain’s highest ranked women’s player since June 2023, is setting her sights on her third grass court title on home soil after an impressive 2024, where she won two WTA titles, one at her home tournament in Nottingham, and saw her ranking rise to a career-high of No.23.

“I used to watch the tournament every year growing up so to be able to compete at such a wonderful, historic, and iconic event to commence the grass court season is an honour,” Boulter said. “We have some of the best women’s players in the world competing at Queens, and it takes the British grass court swing to a whole new level. To win that title as a British player would an absolute dream and I will do everything I can to get myself in that position. Let’s make more history this summer.”

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open Champion and former world number 10 will be joining Boulter on the grass at the HSBC Championships. Raducanu enjoyed a strong return from injury on home soil last year, with deep runs to the semifinals at Nottingham and quarter finals at Eastbourne before reaching the last 16 at Wimbledon.

Laura Robson, WTA HSBC Championships Tournament Director said: “I’m thrilled to confirm Katie, Emma, Madison and Naomi will be headlining the HSBC Championships in June. Fans will see some of the best female players on the planet, and with three grand slam champions and the British number one in the mix, it promises to be a spectacular return to The Queen's Club for women's tennis."

This year’s HSBC Championships sees a brand-new concept of 16 days of world class tennis at The Queen’s Club, starting with the WTA 500 event on June 7th, a week before the long-standing men’s ATP event which has been such a staple of the pre-Wimbledon grass court season. The new grass court calendar introduced for 2025 is intended to maximise visibility for tennis, while expanding the reach and profile of women’s tennis. For the first time, every tournament venue will feature both male and female events.

A marketing campaign for the WTA 500 event has been released today featuring Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka and can be watched here.

Tickets for the women’s WTA 500 event at The Queen’s Club are now on general sale via the LTA website and can be purchased from just £20.

Tickets for the other LTA grass court events at Birmingham, Ilkely, Nottingham, and Eastbourne are now on sale to LTA Advantage members and will go on general sale on 23rd February.

Tickets for the HSBC Championships are now available now via the LTA's website.