Tennis ace Novak Djokovic hit by water bottle from crowd

Djokovic was leaving the court, taking time to greet his fans, before a water bottle fell from the audience and hit him on the head - causing him visible pain and discomfort.

While there were initial fears that Djokovic may have been the victim of a targeted assault, further footage has revealed that the bottle merely slipped out of a fan’s backpack - making the whole situation an unfortunate accident, rather than anything sinister.

Two days after the incident took place, Djokovic took on Alejandro Tabilo in the round of 32, falling to a shock defeat. He said that being struck on the head with the water bottle may have affected his performance, saying it has ‘really impacted me a lot’.

Speaking on the incident, Djokovic said [via BBC Sport]: “That has really impacted me a lot. After that I got medical care, [and went] through half-an-hour [to] an hour of nausea, dizziness and blood. I managed to sleep OK, I had headaches. The next day, or yesterday, was pretty fine, so I thought it's OK. Maybe it is OK, maybe it's not.

“The way I felt on the court today was just completely like a different player entered into my shoes. Just no rhythm, no tempo, no balance whatsoever on any shot. It's a bit concerning.”

