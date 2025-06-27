Tennis star Billy Harris exits Lexus Eastbourne Open in quarter-final

Billy Harris lost in straight sets to number four seed Ugo Humbert 7-6, 6-1. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

Harris was looking to reach the final four on the south coast for the second time in as many years but was defeated by the Frenchman 7-6(4) 6-1 in the opening action of the day.

Nottingham-born tennis star Billy Harris saw his bid to return to the semi-final of the LTA's Lexus Eastbourne Open ended by Ugo Humbert.

Despite a valiant effort in forcing the first set down to the wire, Harris was unable to carry any momentum into the second, with Humbert comfortably clinching a triple break lead to seal his victory and become the first player to reach the final four.

He moves on to face American Jenson Brooksby, who defeated other British hope Dan Evans later in the day to avenge compatriot Tommy Paul, after the second seed's defeat to Evans on Wednesday.

Evans fell to Brooksby 6-2 6-3 to end British interest in the men's singles draw on the south coast.

"Jenson was better than me today," conceded Evans. "It was a very quick turnaround - it wasn't easy but that's tennis - Jenson finished a lot earlier than me yesterday.

"It was a different court, different background for everything, so it was a little difficult, but again he was better than me and he will be difficult to stop.

"I will reflect on this week - it's been great and I've put my name out there a little bit - I feel positive leaving Eastbourne."

Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz and Joao Fonseca continued their second round match, which was stopped last night due to a lack of daylight, with Fritz ultimately triumphing 6-3 6-7(5) 7-5.

In doubles, Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool sealed their place in a third consecutive ATP Tour final together after defeating Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in an all-British clash.

Cash and Glasspool got the better of their compatriots 6-7(4) 6-4 10-8 amidst blustery conditions in Eastbourne.

Cash said: "It was very tough conditions out here - crazy gusting winds of arouind 40 mph - so not easy to play well but we did a great job of just sticking to what we would control, and managed to play some decent tennis at the right moments. We were trusting our game styles and we could pull some things together on key points".

"You can't play well in conditions like this. The more you try the most frustrated you get, so we just stuck to what we could do.

"I've already checked the wind for tomorrow and hopefully we can play some good tennis. It's my home tournament and I'm looking forward to it."

In women's singles, Australian Maya Joint eased into the semi-final with a 6-4 7-5 victory over Anna Blinkova.

Her victory came after reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova had to withdraw from her quarter-final match against Varvara Gracheva due to injury.

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website