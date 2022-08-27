The 19-year old is set to defend her Ladies Singles titles at Flushing Meadows but faces a tricky opening tie.

The 2022 US Open gets underway next week in New York City as the best players in the world compete for the last Grand Slam title of the year.

Also missing the men’s singles is Roger Federer who is still recovering from injury but there will be a healthy British contingent with Camron Norrie, Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund and more all participating.

In the Ladies Singles, Emma Raducanu will be returning to the venue of her stunning 2021 triumph and begin her title defence with a tricky first round tie.

Here is everything you need to know about who the British star will face in the first round and when and at what time the match will take place:

Who is Emma Raducanu playing in US Open first round?

Emma Raducanu has been handed a difficult first round opponent in the US Open 2022 draw as she gets set to face Alizé Cornet of France.

The 32-year old is a six time singles title winner and reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Having made her Grand Slam debut at the age of 15 in 2005, Cornet has a career high ranking of 11.

Tennis fans will likely recognise Cornet as the woman who eliminated world number one and tournament favourite Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon earlier this year.

The defeat for the Polish star at the hands of Cornet ended her 37 match winning streak.

When is Emma Raducanu’s US Open first round match?

Raducanu faces Cornet in the first round of the Ladies Singles at the 2022 US Open on Wednesday, August 31.

The court and star times have yet to be confirmed for Raducanu’s match, which comes on the third day of action at Flushing Meadows.

The full schedule can be viewed on the official website of the 2022 US Open.

Emma Raducanu vs Alizé Cornet match odds

Emma Raducanu is the odds-on favourite to win her first round match at 4/7 while Alizé Cornet starts as the 5/4 underdog.

In the outright betting, Raducanu is a 20/1 dark horse to win the Ladies Singles title at Flushing Meadows for a second year running while Cornet is a 200/1 outsider.

World number one Iga Swiatek is the 7/2 favourite in the outright betting.

How to watch the 2022 US Open first round

Viewers in the UK can watch the tournament through Amazon Prime Video.

New customers can sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial with no commitment or contract.

Amazon Prime customers can also benefit from its wide choice of TV shows, films, documentaries and live sports screened through the streaming service.

After the completion of the trial, an Amazon Prime Video subscription costs £7.99 per month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items from the Amazon website.