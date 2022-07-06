Everything you need to know day ten at Wimbledon 2022 as the Round of 16 gets underway in the Men’s and Ladies’ Singles.

The eyes of the sporting world will be focused on Wimbledon again today, as the calendar’s most famous grass court tennis tournament continues.

A glittering array of stars have descended on SW19 for the renowned competition, with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal aiming for glory.

Yesterday’s action saw Djokovic fight back from two sets down to win a five set thriller against rising star Jannick Sinner, while British number one Cameron Norrie also went the full distance to defeat Belgian David Goffin and secure his semi-final clash against Djokovic.

Meanwhile, and all-German encounter between Tatjana Mari and Jule Niemeier saw the former come from a set down to book her semi-final place, where she’ll face Tunisian sensation Ons Jabeur who lost her first set against Marie Bouzkova, before storming back to win the match with ease.

Here is our run-down of the action that lies ahead of day ten of Wimbledon:

When did Wimbledon start and when will it end?

Wimbledon started on Monday, June 27th, and will conclude on Sunday, July 10th.

What is the schedule for Wimbledon 2022?

The remaining full schedule for this year’s tournament is as follows:

Wed 6 July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-Finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Round of 16, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Round of 16, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

What is the day ten order of play?

Today’s action on Centre Court will get underway with Halep’s quarter-final match against American youngster Amanda Anisimova, who has previously never been past the second round of the competition.

Their match will be followed by an encounter between Nadal and Taylor Fritz, who has won each of his four matches at Wimbledon this year in straight sets.

Australian Ajla Tomljanovic will look to go one better than her quarter-final appearance at SW19 last year when she takes on Elena Rybakina in the first match of the day on Court 1, before Nick Kyrgios completes the men’s quarter-final matches with a match against Chilean ace Cristian Garin.

The full order of play for Wednesday can be found on Wimbledon’s own official website, here.

What time will the Nadal, Halep and Kyrgios matches start?

As the matches at Wimbledon are played back to back, with the second match not starting until the first is finished, and so on, predicting the exact start time is tricky.

However, as the first match of the day at Centre Court begins at 1:30pm.

The second match on Centre Court will follow straight after, and it is currently estimated to start at 3:30pm - this, of course, will be affected by the length of the preceding match.

The second and final match of the day on Court 1 has a current estimated start time of 1:00pm.

What is the ticket information for Wimbledon 2022?

As is tradition at SW19, fans will be able to queue for tickets that will permit them entry to matches on the same day.

Last year, the famous queue was closed last year due to Covid restrictions, but will make its return in 2022 - as will resale options.

It is also possible to purchase returned tickets from the All England Club ticket office starting at 3pm.

Many spectators leave early and return their tickets, but their seats remain valid for the rest of the day at a cheaper price.

For tickets purchased on the same day, usually there are around 500 tickets available each for Centre Court, Court One, Court Two, and Court Three.

Other options include a ground pass, which allows general entry from Court Four to Court 19

Ticket prices range from £8 for a ground pass all the way up to £240 for Centre Court tickets.

Unlike recent tournaments, there was no Wimbledon ticket ballot for 2022.

However, those fans who were successful in the 2020 ballot and have accepted the opportunity to retain their ticket will offered entry for the same day and court at this year’s event.

How can I watch Wimbledon 2022?

For those without a ticket, the BBC will be broadcasting extensive coverage of all the action for the entirety of Wimbledon fortnight.

Viewers can watch along throughout the Championships on BBC One, BBC Two, and via the BBC iPlayer from 11am daily.

There will also be up to 18 courts to choose from on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.