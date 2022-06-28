The action is underway at the All England Club as the best tennis players in the world compete for the historic trophies.

The most iconic event in tennis is back on our screens with the men’s and women’s singles events at Wimbledon 2022 getting started this week.

There have already been first round win for the likes of defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic as well as British hopefuls Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.

The winner in each event will be presented with a historic trophy for their success, but they’ll also earn a significant cash prize as well.

It’s not just the eventual winner who earns big though - there are healthy sums on offer the further a competitor progresses through the bracket.

Here is the breakdown for the prize money in the men’s and women’s singles events at Wimbledon this year:

Wimbledon 2022: Prize fund

The overall prize fund for the 2022 tournament is £40.35 million ($49.5m USD).

That is a significant increase on the 2021 event where the overall prize fund was just over £35m.

Despite the historical significance of Wimbledon, it is only the third highest prize fund of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

It outranks the French Open which had a prize fund of just over £35m in 2022 but falls short of the Australian Open which was just over £42.5m

As for the US Open, which will be played in August, it had a prize fund of just over £47m.

How much does the men’s singles winner at Wimbledon earn?

The winners of the men’s singles competition will earn £2m ($2.5m) this year which is a significant increase on the £1.7m that Novak Djokovic picked up for victory last year.

The runner up will also take home a seven figure sum for reaching the final while there is plenty of money to be made in the earlier rounds:

Here is the breakdown of prize money for the 2022 men’s singles competition at Wimbledon:

Champion - £2,000,000 ($2,500,000)

Finalist - £1,050,000 ($1,290,000)

Semi finalist - £535,000 ($636,000)

Quarter finalist - £310,000 ($380,000)

Fourth round - £190,000 ($233,000)

Third round - £120,000 ($147,000)

Second round - £78,000 ($96,000)

First round - £50,000 ($61,000)

How much does the women’s singles winner at Wimbledon earn?

Wimbledon’s female champion earns the same amount as her male counterpart with prize money in the women’s singles mirroring the men’s tournament.

That means the winner takes home £2m ($2.5m) which is an increase on the £1.7m that Ash Barty won in 2021.

Here is the breakdown of prize money for the 2022 women’s singles competition at Wimbledon:

Finalist - £1,050,000 ($1,290,000)

Semi finalist - £535,000 ($636,000)

Quarter finalist - £310,000 ($380,000)

Fourth round - £190,000 ($233,000)

Third round - £120,000 ($147,000)

Second round - £78,000 ($96,000)

First round - £50,000 ($61,000)

How to watch Wimbledon 2022

BBC have the exclusive rights for Wimbledon and will cover The Championships untill at least 2027.

Coverage will be available on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Fans will also be able to keep up to date with the latest from SW19 on the BBC Sport app and BBC Sport website.