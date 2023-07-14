Ons Jabeur could become first African, Arab and Muslim to win Grand Slam if she succeeds in Wimbledon 2023

We are now 24 hours away from the Ladies’ final at Wimbledon Championships and after an exhilarating two weeks, which saw Katie Boulter once again reach the third round and Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina miss a Harry Styles’ concert due to her phenomenal run to the semi-final, there are just two stars remaining.

Ons Jabeur defeated the world number two Aryna Sabalenka to reach her second consecutive Wimbledon final while her upcoming opponent, Marketa Vondrousova has become the very first unseeded player to feature in a Wimbledon Ladies’ final following her win over Svitolina.

Speaking after her win, Jabeur spoke of her love for the fans and is hopeful they will once again be with her on Saturday: “Thank you to the crowd that kept me in the match. Thank you very much for believing in me. I’m working a lot with my mental coach about this. It was very difficult with her shots and her serves. I’m very proud of myself because maybe the old me would have lost this match today and I would’ve been back home already.”

As the two stars prepare for their final match in London, here is all you need to know ahead of the Ladies’ final at the Wimbledon Championships 2023...

When is the Wimbledon Ladies’ final 2023?

Jabeur and Vondrousova will meet on Saturday 15 July 2023 with the start-time scheduled for 2pm BST. This time is subject to change depending on the weather, although the roof on Centre Court means play will still go ahead.

How to watch Wimbledon Ladies’ final 2023

BBC will have all of the coverage for the Ladies’ final with Clare Balding leading the way. The programme will begin at 1.15pm on BBC One ahead of the 2pm start time and fans can also stream the action through the BBC iPlayer website and app and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ons Jabeur celebrates her semi-final win over Aryna Sabalenka

Who are the two finalists?

Ons Jabeur

Jabeur is now preparing for her second consecutive Wimbledon final after beating the world number two Sabalenka in a three-set thriller in Thursday’s semi-final. The Tunisian tennis star came from a set down to win 6-7 6-4 6-3 and will now hope to become the first African, Arab and Muslim person to win a Grand Slam. 28-year-old Ons Jabeur is the world number six. In June 2023, she reached a career high of two in the WTA rankings and followed up her run to the SW19 final in 2022 by reaching the US Open finals a couple of months later.

She stands at 5ft 6in tall and plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand. Jabeur is very proud to say she has an all Tunisian coaching set-up with Issam Jellali her coach and her husband, Karim Kamoun, has been her fitness coach since 2017.

Marketa Vondrousova

Vondrousova made history after beating Svitolina as she is now the first unseeded women’s player to reach a Wimbledon final. Vondrousova defeated the 28-year-old 6-3 6-3.

Currently ranked world number 42, having reached a previous high of 14 in July 2019, Vondrousova is a French Open finalist (2019) and has also reached the fourth round of both the Australian and US Opens.

The 24-year-old stands at 5ft 8in tall and is left-handed with a two-handed backhand. She is coached by Jan Hrebec and Jan Hernych and has just one WTA Career title to her name.

What are the odds?

The odds are firmly in Jabeur’s favour. Here are the latest figures, according to Betfair:

Ons Jabeur: 4/9

Marketa Vondrousova: 7/4

