Action at the All England Club is nearing its end as the women’s and men’s Wimbledon finals take place

The third Grand Slam of the year is nearly here as tennis stars from around the world head to London to compete at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in SW19.

Novak Djokovic will be hoping to secure his 24th Grand Slam after winning the French Open earlier this month. He has now extended his lead over Rafael Nadal who sits just behind him with 22 Grand Slams to his name.

However, he will be in fierce competition against Carlos Alcaraz, the world number two, who will be hoping to add yet another title to his dossier.

Andy Murray had been hoping to reach the top-32 rankings ahead of the tournament in order to secure a better seeding, but his shock exit at the Queen’s Club Championships has unfortuntely hindered this progress. The Briton will be joined by fellow compatriots Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Katie Boutler, Heather Watson and several others who were handed wildcards into the main draw.

Here is the breakdown for the prize money in the men’s and women’s singles events at Wimbledon this year:

Wimbledon 2023 Prize fund

Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina (L) and runner-up Ons Jabeur

The overall prize fund for the 2023 tournament is £44,700,000, an 11.2% rise from last year’s funds.

It outranks the French Open which had a prize fund of just over £37,5m in 2023 but falls short of the Australian Open which was just over £43.3m. As for the US Open, which will be played in August, it had a prize fund of just over £47m in 2022.

How much do singles winners at Wimbledon earn?

The winners of the men and women’s singles competition earn exactly the same prize money. This year there will be a significant increase in their earnings, rising from £2 million in 2022 to £2,35 million in 2023.

The runner up will also take home a seven figure sum for reaching the final while there is plenty of money to be made in the earlier rounds:

Here is the breakdown of prize money for the 2023 men and women’s singles competition at Wimbledon:

Champion - £2,350,000

Finalist - £1,175,000

Semi finalist - £560,000

Quarter finalist - £340,000

Fourth round - £207,000

Third round - £131,000

Second round - £85,000

First round - £55,000

How much do qualifiers earn:

Third Round: £36,000

Second Round: £21,750

First Round: £12,750

How to watch Wimbledon 2022

BBC have the exclusive rights for Wimbledon and will cover The Championships until at least 2027.

Coverage will be available on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Fans will also be able to keep up to date with the latest from SW19 on the BBC Sport app and BBC Sport website.