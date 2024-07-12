Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everything to know ahead of the 2024 Wimbledon women’s final.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a thrilling run to the Wimbledon 2024 women’s singles final, the stage is finally set. This weekend, the 130th edition of the event will take place on Centre Court, and the Venus Rosewater Dish will be handed over.

A new champion has been waiting to be crowned since the first round of the tournament, when holder Markéta Vondroušová was knocked out in straight sets. The Czech star made an unwanted piece of history by becoming the first defending Wimbledon women’s champion to lose in the first round of her reigning tournament since 1994. Steffi Graf is the only other woman to record such a defeat in the Open Era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the lead up to the final, we have seen the likes of Coco Gauff, world number one Iga Świątek, and reigning champion Vondroušová knocked out. So who will come out on top this year? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the crunch battle this Saturday.

When is the Wimbledon 2024 women’s final?

The Wimbledon women’s singles final will take place on Saturday, July 13th with a start time yet to be confirmed.

Who is playing in the Wimbledon 2024 women’s final?

After an exhilarating clash which resulted in the longest ever Wimbledon women’s semi-final, Jasmine Paolini beat Donna Vekić 2-6, 6-4, 7-6. Paolini is the first Italian woman in history to reach the final two stages of the tournament. The world number seven also made it to the French Open final last month, where she fell short to Świątek’s fourth title at Roland-Garros.

Joining Paolini in the final is world number 32 Barbora Krejčíková. The Czech star came out on top after a thrilling 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina. Krejčíková won the French Open back in 2021 but her main career achievements have come from her doubles success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old has won every Grand Slam with compatriot Kateřina Siniaková. The formidable duo have won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon twice, and the US Open once. They have also won a Tour Final title and Olympic gold medal together.

Saturday’s match will mark the first time the two tennis stars have ever faced each other in a tour-level main-draw match. Their only previous meeting at any level came in the 2018 Australian Open qualifying and the Czech star dropped just three games to progress through.

Despite the result of their previous meeting, Paolini will go into this final as the major favourite. She has won more Grand Slam matches than anyone else on tour this season (15) and of her eight losses this year, only two were to players ranked outside the Top 30.

Wimbledon also marks Paolini’s second Grand Slam final of 2024 after she lost in straight sets to Iga Świątek in June’s French Open but Krejčíková is of course no stranger to an SW19 final, even if it is in the doubles format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How did the Brits fare in the Wimbledon 2024 women’s singles?

Emma Raducanu reached the furthest of her fellow Brits at the 2024 Wimbledon women’s singles tournament. Fresh from her return to the grass in Nottingham and Eastbourne, the 21-year-old made it to the round of 16 at the All England Club. After beating Renata Zarazúa, Elise Mertens and world number nine Maria Sakkari, Raducanu’s run came to an end after losing to Lulu Sun.

Back-to-back Nottingham Open champion Katie Boulter was eliminated after a thrilling second round battle with Harriet Dart, who lost to Wang Xinyu in the following stage. Yuriko Miyazaki and Sonay Kartal also exited Wimbledon in the second and third round respectively, while Fran Jones and Heather Watson bowed out in the first.

What else happened at Wimbledon 2024?

There were few dull moments in this year’s Wimbledon competition with Vondroušová’s early exit marking just the start. The Czech star — who had beaten Ons Jabeur to win the 2023 Wimbledon title — crashed out in straight sets in the opening round to Spanish tennis player Jessica Maneiro, but this would be far from the only shock of the British Grand Slam.

American sensation Gauff had been hopeful of adding to her US Open 2023 victory but it was not to be, with the world number two being forced out by compatriot Emma Navarro in the round of 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World number one Świątek was another shock exit as her grass court woes continue. The Polish star, who has four French Open titles and one US Open, is yet to make it past the quarter-final of Wimbledon and was out of action even earlier this year, losing to Yulia Putintseva in the third round.

The final will be shown live for UK viewers on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 1.15pm BST.