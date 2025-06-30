Brit tennis players net worthplaceholder image
Brit tennis players net worth | Getty/PA

Wimbledon tennis rich list 2025: The net worth of British players including Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper - and Andy Murray

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago

This year’s Wimbledon tennis championships have opened under a blazing sun - and with it, as ever, hopes are high that a British contender may see success.

Since the retirement of Sir Andy Murray after the Olympics last year, British tennis is looking for its figurehead. Will it be women’s number one Katie Boulter, or will Emma Raducanu shake off persistent injuries to fulfil her potential?

On the men’s side, can Jack Draper convert panache into SW19 progress, and how far can Cameron Norrie go?

Tennis’ enduring - and now almost year-round - popularity means that there are fortunes to be made. Few will reach the heights of Roger Federer, who has a net worth of $750m after $130m earnings on the men’s tour over two decades and advertising deals aplenty, but stars can be generously remunerated.

Here’s the net worth of some of British tennis’ current stars - with Andy Murray chucked in for good measure, too.

The now-retired Sir Andy Murray is worth $100m, after a career which saw him crown US Open champion, Wimbledon champion and Olympic champion, as well as many other tour titles. He was ranked as the world No. 1 for 41 weeks and was the first British Grand Slam winner for 76 years when he took the 2012 US Open title.

1. Sir Andy Murray - $100m

The now-retired Sir Andy Murray is worth $100m, after a career which saw him crown US Open champion, Wimbledon champion and Olympic champion, as well as many other tour titles. He was ranked as the world No. 1 for 41 weeks and was the first British Grand Slam winner for 76 years when he took the 2012 US Open title. | PA

Celebrity NetWorth.com estimates that Emma Raducanu has a fortune of $15million. As well as winning the US Open in 2021, she has had many endorsement deals including with Nike, Wilson, Dior, Tiffany & Co, British Airways, Porsche, Vodafone, and Evian

2. Emma Raducanu - $15m

Celebrity NetWorth.com estimates that Emma Raducanu has a fortune of $15million. As well as winning the US Open in 2021, she has had many endorsement deals including with Nike, Wilson, Dior, Tiffany & Co, British Airways, Porsche, Vodafone, and Evian | John Walton/PA Wire

Former British number one Tim Henman comes from a tennis dynasty and was the great British hope of the 1990s, but never made it beyond the Wimbledon semi-finals

3. Tim Henman - $20m

Former British number one Tim Henman comes from a tennis dynasty and was the great British hope of the 1990s, but never made it beyond the Wimbledon semi-finals | Getty Images

Cameron Norrie has earned a total career prize money of $9,987,430, according to the website salarysport.com. His best showing at Wimbledon so far is reaching the semi-finals in 2022. He has been ranked eight in the world.

4. Cameron Norrie - $10m

Cameron Norrie has earned a total career prize money of $9,987,430, according to the website salarysport.com. His best showing at Wimbledon so far is reaching the semi-finals in 2022. He has been ranked eight in the world. | Clive Brunskill - Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Andy MurrayEmma RaducanuKatie BoulterRoger FedererCameron Norrie
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice