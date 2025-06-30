Since the retirement of Sir Andy Murray after the Olympics last year, British tennis is looking for its figurehead. Will it be women’s number one Katie Boulter, or will Emma Raducanu shake off persistent injuries to fulfil her potential?

On the men’s side, can Jack Draper convert panache into SW19 progress, and how far can Cameron Norrie go?

Tennis’ enduring - and now almost year-round - popularity means that there are fortunes to be made. Few will reach the heights of Roger Federer, who has a net worth of $750m after $130m earnings on the men’s tour over two decades and advertising deals aplenty, but stars can be generously remunerated.

Here’s the net worth of some of British tennis’ current stars - with Andy Murray chucked in for good measure, too.

1 . Sir Andy Murray - $100m The now-retired Sir Andy Murray is worth $100m, after a career which saw him crown US Open champion, Wimbledon champion and Olympic champion, as well as many other tour titles. He was ranked as the world No. 1 for 41 weeks and was the first British Grand Slam winner for 76 years when he took the 2012 US Open title. | PA

2 . Emma Raducanu - $15m Celebrity NetWorth.com estimates that Emma Raducanu has a fortune of $15million. As well as winning the US Open in 2021, she has had many endorsement deals including with Nike, Wilson, Dior, Tiffany & Co, British Airways, Porsche, Vodafone, and Evian | John Walton/PA Wire

3 . Tim Henman - $20m Former British number one Tim Henman comes from a tennis dynasty and was the great British hope of the 1990s, but never made it beyond the Wimbledon semi-finals | Getty Images