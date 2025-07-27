The BBC’s ‘Voice of rugby league’ Ray French dies, aged 85
Nigel Wood, chair of Rugby League Commercial, said: “Ray French was one of the true gentlemen of Rugby League and represented the finest qualities of the sport. A great player, broadcaster and a huge influence behind the scenes, and always as a force for good.”
Born in St Helens in 1939, French first played rugby union and was capped four times by England in 1961 before switching to rugby league with his home town club.
French went on to make more than 200 appearances for Saints before joining Widnes, and represented Britain in the 1968 World Cup against Australia and New Zealand.
French joined the BBC as in 1981 and would become an instantly recognisable voice to generations of supporters for his Challenge Cup final commentaries.
He was awarded an MBE for services to rugby league in 2011, and continued commentating until his retirement in 2019.
