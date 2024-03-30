The Boat Race results history - has Oxford or Cambridge won more races?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oxford University is bidding for revenge at The Boat Race this year after bitter rivals Cambridge University completed a dominant clean sweep at the event 12 months ago.

The men's race in 2023 was a story of revenge for the light blues with no crew winning two in a row since 2019. Meanwhile, the women's event has been a story of domination by Cambridge in recent years.

NationalWorld looks at The Boat Race results and which university has the most historic wins in each event.

Cambridge clean sweep at The Boat Race 2023

Last year, Cambridge University completed a comeback mission to defeat Oxford University in the Men's Boat Race. The light blues were inspired by a moment of Jasper Parish coxing brilliance and powered home to claim victory by a margin of one and a third lengths.

Cambridge also triumphed in the Women's Boat Race with a sixth win on the bounce. That battle was less of a close affair with the light blues finishing with a margin of four and a half lengths over Oxford.

It proved a clean sweep for Cambridge University, with the boat club also winning both reserves events on the day. Goldie won by one length and Blondie by three lengths.

Men's Boat Race results history

Cambridge University has won The Boat Race 86 times since its conception in 1829 with Oxford University claiming 81 victories. The light blue of Cambridge have been in the lead for overall victories ever since 1930.

Cambridge reclaimed the title from Oxford in 2023 with the dark blue's 2022 triumph their first since 2017. No crew has won more than three races in a row since 1999.

The last 10 Men's Boat Race results are -

2023 - Cambridge University by 1 1/3 lengths

2022 - Oxford University by 2 1/4 lengths

2021 - Cambridge University (at Ely)

2020 - No race

2019 - Cambridge University by 1 length

2018 - Cambridge University by 3 lengths

2017 - Oxford University by 1 1/4 lengths

2016 - Cambridge University by 2 1/2 lengths

2015 - Oxford University by 6 1/2 lengths

2014 - Oxford University by 11 lights

Cambridge University celebrate a win in 2019.

Women's Boat Race results history

Overall, Cambridge University has won 47 Boat Races compared to the 30 of Oxford. Cambridge has led Oxford in cumulative wins since 1966.

Cambridge University has won the last six Boat Races with Oxford winless since 2016. The light blues have dominated the event and an Oxford win this year would be a significant change in form.

Oxford did win four events back-to-back between 2013 and 2016 before recent struggles. Cambridge only triumphed in one event between 2008 and 2016.

The last 10 Women's Boat Race results are -