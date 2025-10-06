The Breakdown: Warriors comeback rebuilding the community

Worcester Warriors duo Matt Rogerson, left, and Will Trewin, right. | Photo by Harry Murphy - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Worcester Warriors kicked off their comeback season in the Champ with a come-from-behind win over Coventry at Sixways

For most teams in CHAMP Rugby this season, their sole focus will be on winning as many games as possible, either in pursuit of the playoffs, or to avoid a post-season relegation scrap.

But for Worcester Warriors, their first foray in the second tier of English rugby since 2014/15 is about more than just the results they produce on the pitch.

Rather, for Matt Everard’s side, it is about reigniting relationships, re-establishing an ethos and showing the world that you can’t keep a good club down.

Of course, the West Midlanders didn’t fight tooth and nail to make their professional return just to make up the numbers, with their 29-19 comeback win over Coventry on Saturday demonstrating their ironclad will to win.

But for Everard, who has overseen an entirely new squad put together from scratch in 12 weeks, Worcester’s first season back since the dark days of administration and subsequent suspension is a blank canvas, one in which he hopes to create an enduring masterpiece on.

“We don’t speak about wins and bonus points, we speak about being hard to beat, being physical, running, full of effort,” he said after watching his team overcome a 19-7 deficit to claim five valuable points in front of a sellout crowd at Sixways.

"[We] don’t go around putting loads of pressure and tension on the group. We speak about expressing ourselves, how can we show tightness and togetherness on a rugby pitch?

"We will turn this into what we want to turn it into and that starts with how you speak with each other every morning, how hard we work, how much of a laugh we have and what we do on a Saturday, making the fans proud.

"It is such a unique opportunity, don’t let it pass you by, make it what you want it to be."

The 34-year-old former Leicester Tigers and Wasps assistant can look back on Saturday as a sign his players are buying into what he wants to build.

Having been 19-7 down at half-time, a devastating four-minute blitz from Worcester propelled themselves back to parity in what will go down as one of the biggest games in their history.

It demonstrated those on the pitch could transfer the fighting spirit that had saved the club off it.

But the game still needed winning and having got themselves back on level terms, Everard’s band of brothers still had enough in the tank to snatch victory at the death.

A full circle moment in their long and fabled story.

The delight on the faces of the Sixways faithful was there for all to see.

It may just go down on paper as a win, but it also laid down a marker that when teams face Worcester this season, they are facing more than just 15 players, they are coming up against the concept of resurrection and the unbreakable bond between a club and its community.

And that is going to be tough for any side, regardless of league standing or form.

Ealing come out on top in battle of last season’s top two

It has only taken reigning champions Ealing Trailfinders one week to get reacquainted with top spot, a position they made their own for much of the previous term.

Full-back Tobi Wilson took centre stage with two tries and kicker Dan Jones was brilliant from the tee on a day where the visitors showed their class over the hosts in most departments.

Racking up 50 points against the league’s second-best side last year will have certainly put the chasing pack on notice.

Ealing raced into a 21-0 lead after just 11 minutes, an ominous demonstration of intent, and they were able to control proceedings from there.

The only concern Ben Ward will have will be the lack of discipline his charges showed towards the end of the first half when both captain Conor Oliver and Will Montgomery, two of Ealing’s try scorers, were given their 10-minute marching orders nine minutes apart for maul offences, leaving them down to 13 players.

“I felt we invited a bit of pressure towards the end of the first half. We went down to thirteen men after going [21-0] up,” Ward said after the game.

But the Ealing coach used half-time to refocus his players, reminding them if they cut out their unforced errors, any hopes of a Bedford comeback would be extinguished.

“[In the second half], we had to get the ref back onside,” he continued. “We’d given away two yellow cards, and we had 50 seconds to manage before our captain Conor Oliver came back on.

“So, we had to manage that, and then we had another seven or eight minutes down to 14. The big message was, we didn’t feel they could break us down unless we were giving away penalties. So, we needed to leave that breakdown and get after them, and I think we saw that.”

And so it proved only a small crease that needed ironing out, and with a first home game of the season against Chinnor up next, many will be expecting the west London juggernaut to continue on its destructive way.

Best of the rest

Elsewhere in the league, Richmond’s return to the second tier was a jubilant one as they held off Chinnor 18-13.

With the game evenly poised at 11-10, Luc Jones’ late converted try sealed victory and got the newcomers off to a fast start.

Bottom spot this season will spell relegation to National 1, while 12th and 13th face off before a play-off against the runners-up in the third tier, so this is a strong opening for Richmond, and could be crucial to their survival hopes

The most thrilling game of the day took place between Cornish Pirates and Hartpury.

The away side held on 22-21, but considering they were 22-0 up at half-time, Mark Cornwell will have been relieved to come away with the points.

If the opening seven games of the season are anything to go by, pundits and fans alike are in a for a treat.