The Canon-Fodder Cup: Why the League Cup is Wonderful

It’s September and the League Cup is underway. As per usual the “bigger” teams are playing their youth players in the early rounds, usually sprinkled with some senior stars needing playing time. The big players come in during the latter stages like Knights on white horses now the canon-fodder have laid down the groundwork.

The Cup has been known by many names including the Worthington Cup, the Carling Cup and my favourite when I first fell in love with the game, the Milk Cup.

Aston Villa (Inaugural winners), Liverpool and Manchester United, the historic giants of the English game lead the way with final appearances. The difference between the League Cup and the FA Cup is that only football league teams (92) can enter the Carabao Cup, with the current champions being Liverpool.

A Wembley final and European qualification sweetens the deal of what has become a thorn in the side of money grabbing club owners and shareholders. Silverware used to be the pinnacle of the football fans dreams, but not anymore (it seems).

The three armed trophy

Glamorous names, big crowds and enormous amounts of money has meant that finishing fourth in the Premier League is more sort than a cup final win, it’s all a bit “Spursy”.

In a European Cup competition a team has to name a squad of twenty five players. In the League Cup they are expected to play their strongest team unless they have a good reason not to. I propose that the League Cup demands that every team name a squad of players that they play throughout the competition.

My reason for this is simple, let the fringe players see the competition through to the end, a day out at Wembley in a major domestic cup. The alternative is, clubs name a squad as strong as possible. Either way, the players who start the tournament, finish the tournament.

Some players find that their first appearance in the cup is at Wembley Stadium in the glitzy final, now that can’t be fair. The unfortunate young players missing out may never experience a day like it again.

I am one who supports the League Cup and without it some clubs would never have lifted silverware. QPR, Luton and Swansea City fans can all look back at their big day, lifting a trophy in front of their fans at the home of football. An amazing day out, bonding families, meeting new friends and creating memories.

The League Cup is a trophy to be proud of, so let’s celebrate it with the players who deserve to be there. Let the canon-fodder be celebrated for once.