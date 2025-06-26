The countdown is on for the ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2026 in Sheffield

Lilah Fear & Lewis Gibson

The prestigious ISU European Figure Skating Championships will make a highly anticipated return to Sheffield from January 13 to 18 2026, with the UK set to host the event for the first time in over a decade. This marks a milestone for British Ice Skating as it proudly welcomes back Europe’s highest level skaters to compete at one of the sport’s biggest events of the calendar - just weeks before the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games!

Demand for tickets is set to soar as Single-Day Tickets and Exhibition of Champions Gala tickets go on sale Thursday 26th June at 10am via Ticketmaster. This premier event, staged from 13 – 18 January at Utilita Arena Sheffield, will showcase Europe’s most elite skaters with the event taking place just ahead of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Olympics, starting on February 6th 2026.

Single-Day tickets will allow fans to witness every moment of competition on their chosen day — from the precision of the short program to the drama of the free skates — soaking up the electric atmosphere inside the arena.

The Exhibition of Champions Gala tickets will grant access to the spectacular closing night, where Europe’s newly crowned champions and medalists return to the ice to perform their most entertaining, creative, and crowd-pleasing routines in a celebration of the sport.

The UK’s recent success on the ice has been record breaking, with Ice Dance team Lilah Fear & Lewis Gibson achieving a historical breakthrough: a bronze at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025 in Boston (USA), marking the first British world Ice Dance medal in over 40 years—and the first since Torvill & Dean’s in 1984. Meanwhile in the Pairs, Anastasia Vaipan-Law & Luke Digby delivered a top-5 placement at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2025 in Tallinn (EST)—the best by a British duo in over 30 years—with Luke hailing from Sheffield, the duo’s success is capturing the imagination of fans and signalling a bright future for British pairs skating.

These milestones reflect one of the UK’s most successful skating seasons ever, generating a wave of inspiration ahead of the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Sheffield.

Adding a local touch to this international event, the Championships will be supported by hundreds of volunteers, many of whom hail from Sheffield and the surrounding region. Their involvement underscores the city's deep connection to the sport and adds a layer of hometown pride to this landmark event.

President of British Ice Skating and Olympic and European Champion, Robin Cousins M.B.E., commented: “It’s been a few years since we’ve hosted a major championship in the UK but that changes now! The ISU European Figure Skating Championships to be held in Sheffield 2026 will be the last major event before the Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

British Ice Skating and the City of Sheffield are ready to go and with just over 6 months to go, the excitement is already building, towards seeing the best figure skaters from Europe battle it out for their final Olympic selection. I still remember what it was like to skate in front of a home crowd with very loud supporters and now, our British team will have that same 'home crowd’ feeling as they take to the ice. Come join the excitement and enjoy great performances at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2026.”

Councillor Mohammed Mahroof, Chair of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee at Sheffield City Council said: “Over the years, Sheffield has proudly hosted a variety of major sporting events – from the Women’s Euros and Rugby League World Cup to the World Boxing Cup Finals.

“We take great pride in our strong sporting heritage and outstanding venues. British Ice Skating, the sport’s national governing body, is headquartered here, and both the Utilita Arena and iceSheffield have been home to numerous national and international competitions. We’re thrilled to be bringing the ISU European Figure Skating Championships back to Sheffield and to the Arena next year."

Mark Hanretty, Ambassador for the Championships and former European and World competitor commented: “I am beyond excited for the best figure skaters in the world to descend upon Sheffield for the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in 2026.

I am wholly confident that the skating will be extraordinary during the prestigious week of events, but I’m also so buoyed by the impact that this spectacle will have on the next generation of homegrown British skaters who are bound to be massively inspired by the brilliance they will be exposed to seeing live at the Utilita Arena next January!”

Single-Day tickets begin at just £42 and Gala tickets begin at £12.50 (excl. venue and ticketing fees), with full event information and competition schedule available on the official Europeans 2026 website.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic event when Europe’s best figure skaters take to the ice in Sheffield in January 2026!