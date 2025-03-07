The horses with Royal links to bet on at Cheltenham Festival

Horse Races

The Cheltenham Festival is around the corner and data from equestrian clothing brand Moore-EQ reveals the horses most likely to win the races that also have connections to the Royal Family!

Several horses set to compete at the festival this year have been trained by distinguished trainers who have had the honour of working with the Royal Family including Nicky Henderson and Charlie Longsdon. The research, which utilised data from racingpost.com, found that these horses with Royal training have a higher chance of success at winning their competition.

Below you can find a list of horses most likely to successfully compete in the Champion Chase and Champion Hurdle.

Champion Chase: Royally Trained Horses Most Likely to Win

Jonbon - 86% Success Rate

Jingko Blue - 67% Success Rate

Hyland - 60% Success Rate

Jango Baie - 50% Success Rate

Bhaloo - 50% Success Rate

Ideal Des Bordes - 50% Success Rate

Champion Hurdle: Royally Trained Horses Most Likely to Win

Constitution Hill - 100% Success Rate

Lulamba - 100% Success Rate

Palladium - 100% Success Rate

Holloway Queen - 67% Success Rate

Impose Toi - 50% Success Rate

East India Express - 50% Success Rate

Jeriko Du Reponet - 50% Success Rate

Kingston Pride - 50% Success Rate

Conor Moore, equestrian expert and owner of Moore EQ has shared a brief history on the Royal Family’s connection to horse racing including at Cheltenham Festival:

“The Royal Family has a strong connection to horse racing, with traditions of owning and breeding racehorses. They have played a major role in some of Britain’s biggest racing events, shaping the sport as we know it today.

Royal patronage has had a lasting impact on horse racing. This connection goes back centuries, and the late Queen Elizabeth II was a particularly passionate supporter. For example, events like Royal Ascot were a regular fixture for the late monarch, and her involvement helped maintain the Royal Family’s strong ties to racing.

Following her death, Buckingham Palace released a statement acknowledging her deep passion for the sport, with a spokesperson saying: ‘Queen Elizabeth’s great personal interest in horse racing was one of Her Majesty’s lifelong passions and the King is delighted to honour her legacy.’

Since her passing, King Charles III has continued the family’s association with the sport, though there have been reports that he may scale back royal racing operations. That said, he has still kept royal horses in training and entered them in major races, including at Cheltenham.

With Constitution Hill maintaining a perfect success rate and Jonbon boasting an impressive 86%, all eyes will be on Nicky Henderson’s yard as Cheltenham Festival unfolds.”

Complete List of Royally Trained Horses Competing

Constitution Hill - Hurdle

Lulamba - Hurdle

Palladium - Hurdle

Holloway Queen - Hurdle

Impose Toi - Hurdle

East India Express - Hurdle

Jeriko Du Reponet - Hurdle

Kingston Pride - Hurdle

Lucky Place - Hurdle

Bo Zenith - Hurdle

Shanagh Bob - Hurdle

King Alexander - Hurdle

Punctuation - Hurdle

Bugise Seagull - Hurdle

Aston Martini - Hurdle

Go To War - Hurdle

Iberico Lord - Hurdle

First Street - Hurdle

Doddiethegreat - Hurdle

No Ordinary Joe - Hurdle

Captain Morgs - Hurdle

La Pinsonniere - Hurdle

Khrisma - Hurdle

Nativehill - Hurdle

Jonbon - Chase

Jingko Blue - Chase

Hyland - Chase

Jango Baie - Chase

Bhaloo - Chase

Ideal Des Bordes - Chase

Wiseguy - Chase

Excello - Chase

Peaky Boy - Chase

Fantastic Lady - Chase

Western Zephyr - Chase

Mister Coffey - Chase

First Street - Chase