The horses with Royal links to bet on at Cheltenham Festival
Several horses set to compete at the festival this year have been trained by distinguished trainers who have had the honour of working with the Royal Family including Nicky Henderson and Charlie Longsdon. The research, which utilised data from racingpost.com, found that these horses with Royal training have a higher chance of success at winning their competition.
Below you can find a list of horses most likely to successfully compete in the Champion Chase and Champion Hurdle.
Champion Chase: Royally Trained Horses Most Likely to Win
- Jonbon - 86% Success Rate
- Jingko Blue - 67% Success Rate
- Hyland - 60% Success Rate
- Jango Baie - 50% Success Rate
- Bhaloo - 50% Success Rate
- Ideal Des Bordes - 50% Success Rate
Champion Hurdle: Royally Trained Horses Most Likely to Win
- Constitution Hill - 100% Success Rate
- Lulamba - 100% Success Rate
- Palladium - 100% Success Rate
- Holloway Queen - 67% Success Rate
- Impose Toi - 50% Success Rate
- East India Express - 50% Success Rate
- Jeriko Du Reponet - 50% Success Rate
- Kingston Pride - 50% Success Rate
Conor Moore, equestrian expert and owner of Moore EQ has shared a brief history on the Royal Family’s connection to horse racing including at Cheltenham Festival:
“The Royal Family has a strong connection to horse racing, with traditions of owning and breeding racehorses. They have played a major role in some of Britain’s biggest racing events, shaping the sport as we know it today.
Royal patronage has had a lasting impact on horse racing. This connection goes back centuries, and the late Queen Elizabeth II was a particularly passionate supporter. For example, events like Royal Ascot were a regular fixture for the late monarch, and her involvement helped maintain the Royal Family’s strong ties to racing.
Following her death, Buckingham Palace released a statement acknowledging her deep passion for the sport, with a spokesperson saying: ‘Queen Elizabeth’s great personal interest in horse racing was one of Her Majesty’s lifelong passions and the King is delighted to honour her legacy.’
Since her passing, King Charles III has continued the family’s association with the sport, though there have been reports that he may scale back royal racing operations. That said, he has still kept royal horses in training and entered them in major races, including at Cheltenham.
With Constitution Hill maintaining a perfect success rate and Jonbon boasting an impressive 86%, all eyes will be on Nicky Henderson’s yard as Cheltenham Festival unfolds.”
Complete List of Royally Trained Horses Competing
- Constitution Hill - Hurdle
- Lulamba - Hurdle
- Palladium - Hurdle
- Holloway Queen - Hurdle
- Impose Toi - Hurdle
- East India Express - Hurdle
- Jeriko Du Reponet - Hurdle
- Kingston Pride - Hurdle
- Lucky Place - Hurdle
- Bo Zenith - Hurdle
- Shanagh Bob - Hurdle
- King Alexander - Hurdle
- Punctuation - Hurdle
- Bugise Seagull - Hurdle
- Aston Martini - Hurdle
- Go To War - Hurdle
- Iberico Lord - Hurdle
- First Street - Hurdle
- Doddiethegreat - Hurdle
- No Ordinary Joe - Hurdle
- Captain Morgs - Hurdle
- La Pinsonniere - Hurdle
- Khrisma - Hurdle
- Nativehill - Hurdle
- Jonbon - Chase
- Jingko Blue - Chase
- Hyland - Chase
- Jango Baie - Chase
- Bhaloo - Chase
- Ideal Des Bordes - Chase
- Wiseguy - Chase
- Excello - Chase
- Peaky Boy - Chase
- Fantastic Lady - Chase
- Western Zephyr - Chase
- Mister Coffey - Chase
- First Street - Chase