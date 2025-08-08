The Hundred: How Crawley, Rashid set up Superchargers’ Headingley triumph

England opener Zak Crawley smashed his career-best score on debut as Andrew Flintoff's Northern Superchargers crushed Welsh Fire by 8 wickets in The Hundred.

With Ben Stokes joining the camp as a mentor, Harry Brook’s Northern Superchargers kickstarted their campaign with an impressive win over Steve Smith-starrer Welsh Fire in The Hundred at Headingley on Wednesday. Making his Hundred debut in the third game of the competition, former Australian skipper Smith stitched a solid 62-run stand with his Ashes rival Jonny Bairstow off 37 balls.

Giving the visitors a flying start, Smith fired a handsome six over deep square before slogging a boundary through midwicket to end the powerplay. Bairstow, who turned out for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast, also showed no mercy to the home side. The Englishman blazed his way to a 23-ball 42, top-scoring for the visitors ahead of a strong Superchargers response in Leeds.

Smith booed by Headingley crowd

After the match, Zak Crawley and Harry Brook delight fans with a meet-and-greet

Jeered when he came out to bat with Bairstow, Smith (29) gifted away his wicket by going for an unconventional reverse sweep against Matthew Potts. Striking twice in two balls, the Superchargers pacer handed Luke Wells a golden duck on the 38th ball of the innings. Signed as Hundred replacements for the fifth season, Pakistani debutants Mohammed Amir (1) and Imad Wasim (2) opened their accounts by sharing three wickets at Headingley.

Crowd puller Brook, Rashid showcases his class

Leading the home side after a blockbuster Test series against India, local hero Brook plucked a stunning catch to complete the dismissal of Saif Zaib on the 88th ball of the innings. Leaking just 25 runs from 20 balls, veteran Adil Rashid (2/25) emerged as the standout bowler for the hosts. The England spinner bagged the crucial wicket of Bairstow and became the second bowler to complete 40 wickets in The Hundred. Only Tymal Mills (46) has picked more wickets than Rashid since The Hundred began in 2021.

Crawley crushes on debut

Making lightwork of the 144-run chase, England opener Zak Crawley joined forces with Dawid Malan (41) for a match-winning 91-run opening stand in Leeds. With captain Brook playing an entertaining knock of 25* (15), Crawley remained unbeaten on 67 off 38 balls as Northern Superchargers finished the chase in 89 balls. "I loved it. The boys are great, and coming here with Freddie (Flintoff), the guy's a legend. It's a great place to play your cricket and an awesome wicket to bat on, so I loved it,” said Crawley, who was named the Player of the Match.

"I felt like me and Dawid complemented each other quite nicely; we hit in different areas, so that was good. And obviously, the skipper came in and did what he does. He's a proper player, so that made it easy for me at the end,” Crawley added. Brook’s Northern Superchargers will travel to Nottingham for their next game against Trent Rockets on Sunday.