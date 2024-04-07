The Masters Golf 2024 - how to watch, line up and tee times

The 2024 iteration of The Masters is almost upon us. The best golf players from across the world will take to the fabled Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia and battle it out for the coveted Masters Trophy. In this piece, we’ll be telling you everything you’ll need to know ahead of the competition - including the line ups and how you can watch The Masters from the comfort of your own home.

Who is in the line up for The Masters 2024?

The list of golfers confirmed to be taking part in the Masters so far this year is as follows: Ludvig Aberg, Byeong Hun-an, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Eric Cole, Corey Conners, Fred Couples, Cameron Davis, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Santiago de la Fuente, Nick Dunlap, Austin Eckroat, Harris English, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Ryan Fox, Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad, Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Ryo Hisatsune, Lee Hodges, Nicolai Hojgaard, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Sungjae Im, Stephan Jaeger, Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, Jake Knapp, Brooks Koepeka, Christo Lamprecht, Min Woo Lee, Luke List, Shane Lowry, Peter Malnati, Hideki Matsuyama, Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy, Adrian Meronk, Phil Mickelson, Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa, Grayson Murray, Joaquin Niemann, Jose Maria Olazabal, Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthieu Pavon, JT Poston, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Adam Schenk, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Neal Shipley, Vijay Singh, Cameron Smith, Jordan Speith, Sepp Straka, Jasper Stubbs, Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, Camilo Villegas, Bubba Watson, Mike Wier, Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Tiger Woods, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris and Erik van Rooyen

How can I watch the Masters 2024?

Coverage of The Masters will be shown on Sky Sports Golf in the UK - the broadcast will begin at 2pm on Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12. The global broadcast window will open at 8pm (on the final day of the competition, this will be moved to 7pm).

Will Tiger Woods be taking part in the competition?