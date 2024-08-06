The most popular UK football stadiums in the world

A new study named the most popular UK football stadium including Wembley, Old Trafford and a few surprises.

The study by iGaming experts Betmasterexamined seven main factors when determining which UK football stadium should be crowned the most popular worldwide. These included the number and view count of TikTok videos, Instagram posts tagged with the stadium's name, TripAdvisor ratings and reviews, and the average monthly Google searches globally. Each stadium was scored in these metrics and given a final combined score out of a maximum of 100.

Old Trafford is the world's most popular UK stadium, with a score of 81.41 points. The stadium, over a century old and home of Manchester United F.C., is tagged in more than 58,000 TikTok videos, resulting in over 2.1 billion views on the platform—surpassing any other football stadium.

Affectionately dubbed “The Theatre of Dreams” by Bobby Charlton, Old Trafford also enjoys the highest global monthly Google searches, amounting to 485,000, more than double the average of UK stadiums, 182,000. It also has the second-highest number of Tripadvisor reviews, at more than 6,600.

Wembley Stadium places second with 77.22 points. It has been tagged in more than 47,000 TikTok posts and over 408,000 posts on Instagram, which are both the third-highest of all stadiums. The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final host is also the third most-viewed stadium on TikTok, with over 659 million video views. Wembley Stadium is owned by the FA, which is also headquartered there.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium comes in third, with 76.07 points. The stadium, home to Tottenham Hotspur F.C., is one of only two stadiums to score a perfect 5-star rating on TripAdvisor. It receives more than 245,000 Google searches worldwide each month.

Anfield Stadium ranks fourth with 75.80 points. The stadium, the home of Liverpool F.C., is tagged in more Instagram posts than any other stadium, at 731,000, which is almost double that of Wembley Stadium. It has more TripAdvisor reviews than any other at almost 8,000 (5,600 more than the average UK stadium) and is also tagged in 57,095 TikTok posts, the second highest overall, resulting in a combined 1.1 million views.

Etihad Stadium rounds out the top five with a score of 72.24. The home of Manchester City also ranks third for Google searches, at 364,000, and fourth for the total Tripadvisor reviews, contributing to its 4.5-star rating of 5,200.

The most popular UK football stadiums:

1. Old Trafford Manchester United

2. Wembley Stadium England National Team

3. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham

4. Anfield Liverpool

5. Etihad Stadium Manchester City

6. Villa Park Aston Villa

7. St. James’ Park Newcastle United

8. Emirates Stadium Arsenal

9. Stamford Bridge Chelsea

10. London Stadium West Ham

Villa Park, home of Aston Villa is in sixth place, with a score of 69.39, along with a 5-star rating on Tripadvisor, and St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United ranks seventh, with 67.09.

Eighth place goes to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, with a score of 62.05, and ninth position is held by Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge, with a score of 61.56.

Completing the top ten, London Stadium, home of West Ham, scores 59.07.

James Loxdale, Sports Analyst at Betmaster, commented on the findings: "This study offers a unique insight into the appeal of UK football stadiums worldwide. By incorporating a diverse set of metrics, from social media presence to visitor reviews and global search interest, we can appreciate these stadiums' impact on fans and the digital community at large."