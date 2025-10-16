The Robin Cancer Trust Launches Nationwide Virtual Big Ballsy Challenge this November to Save Young Men’s Lives

The Virtual Big Ballsy Challenge runs throughout Men's Health Month

The Robin Cancer Trust, in partnership with Nice Work, is calling on people across the UK to take part in its virtual Big Ballsy Challenge this November, raising awareness of testicular cancer and funds for the charity during Men’s Health Awareness Month.

The virtual Big Ballsy Challenge is open to everyone, of all ages and abilities. Participants can pledge to run or walk 10k, 50k, or 100k throughout November, and can do the challenge anywhere, anytime, whether on a treadmill, at the gym, or around the local park. The chosen distance can be completed in one go or over multiple sessions throughout November. Entry costs £22, and every participant will receive a bespoke medal on completion.

The challenge comes as CEO Toby Freeman takes on his own extraordinary challenge, running 500km across the UK dressed as a giant testicle to spark life-saving conversations around testicular cancer and to tackle the stigma still surrounding men’s health. Toby has already completed the Bristol and London Marathons, run the length of Hadrian’s Wall, and logged hundreds of kilometres - all to break the stigma and spark life-saving conversations.

Toby Freeman, CEO and Founder of The Robin Cancer Trust, said: “We lost my brother Robin to testicular cancer when he was just 24. No family should have to go through what we did. Every person who joins the Big Ballsy Challenge is helping us to spread the word, break down stigma, and ultimately save lives. Whether you take it on solo, get the family or involved, or rally your workmates, every step really does count.”

Robin Cancer Trust founder Toby Freeman

Each year, around 2,400 men in the UK are diagnosed with testicular cancer, yet survival rates are as high as 95% when caught early. To reflect this, the charity has set a fundraising target of £240,000, which equates to £100 for every man diagnosed annually.

£10 - Could help RCT reach 250 young people in the community with their cancer awareness cards

£50 - Could fund a cancer support pack for a newly diagnosed individual

£250 - Could allow RCT to deliver a life-saving educational talk in schools, colleges, and businesses

Take part throughout November whether you walk or run 10, 50, or 100km

£1,000 - Could allow us to reach thousands of students at University fresher fairs.

To join the Virtual Big Ballsy Challenge, please visit Nice Work here: https://www.nice-work.org.uk/e/the-big-ballsy-run-10298. Use the code BBC2025 at sign-up for 10% off your entry fee.

More information on The Robin Cancer Trust and the Big Ballsy Challenge can be found here: https://www.therobincancertrust.org/bigballsychallenge