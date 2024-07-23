Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New research has revealed the UK’s top 10 celebrity golfers, with TV presenter Dan Walker taking the top spot.

The study, conducted by luxury golf apparel brand Galvin Green, analysed the list of participants in 2023’s BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am, before filtering through these to rank the UK’s top 10 celebrity golfers based on their handicap.

TV broadcaster and presenter, Dan Walker, ranks first in the list of the UK’s top 10 celebrity golfers, with an impressive handicap of +0.8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing a fairway with golfing champions, Walker tees off at Hallamshire Golf Club in Sheffield, alongside rising star Alex Fitzpatrick and his brother, 2022 US Open winner, Matt Fitzpatrick.

Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@tsgpixels?utm_content=creditCopyText&utm_medium=referral&utm

In second place is football cult-hero and presenter Jimmy Bullard, who plays off scratch 0.

The former Premier League footballer went on to co-host the iconic sports show Soccer AM after retiring, but now presents the popular ‘Tubes & Ange Golf Life’ with his former co-worker Peter Dale (Tubes).

In third place is football legend Gareth Bale, with a handicap of 0.5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bale built a mini golf course at his home, modelled after three of golf’s most famous Par 3’s: the 12th at Augusta, Royal Troon's ‘Postage Stamp’, and the tricky 17th at Sawgrass.

Anton Du Beke of Strictly Come Dancing fame, places fourth on the list, with a handicap of 1.4. The famous ballroom dancer turned judge is an avid golfer and a member of the prestigious Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey.

In fifth place is England cricketing legend, Sir Andrew Strauss, who has a handicap of 1.8.

Strauss’ sporting successes are certainly not limited to cricket, with the former England batsman managing a hole-in-one whilst playing with fellow cricketer Paul Collingwood at Woburn Golf Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s James Anderson is another cricketer to make the top 10, placing sixth with a handicap of 2.6.

Anderson is a member at the prestigious West Lancashire Golf Club, known for its challenging layout, where rolling fairways and strategically placed bunkers demand precise shot placement.

Tied for seventh place is former footballer Jermaine Jenas and entrepreneur Seb Carmichael-Brown, both with handicaps of 3.

Jenas, who now works as a sports pundit and a presenter of The One Show, claims his handicap once reached as low as 1.5, speaking to Jimmy Bullard on ‘Tubes & Ange Golf Life.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seb, who gained notoriety as the co-owner of non-league side Hashtag United, has his own YouTube channel devoted to his golfing exploits, ‘Seb on Golf,’ showcasing his impressive golfing abilities on various courses around the world.

Ranking eighth on the list is former Rugby Union player, Thom Evans, with a handicap of 5.2.

Evans, who has also worked as a model, made the headlines in 2017 when he took part in a celebrity ‘nearest-to-the-pin' competition at Celtic Manor and played his tee-shot topless.

Award-winning actor Tom Holland places ninth on the list, with a handicap of 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am 2023, Holland played alongside his brothers, Harry and Sam, who also boast impressive handicaps of 6.8 and 10, respectively.

Rounding off the list in tenth place, is Naga Munchetty, the UK's top female celebrity golfer and BBC Breakfast presenter, with a handicap of 6.5. Munchetty uses her platform to promote golf and support noble causes. She presents the annual Charity Golf Day at Moor Park Golf Club, allowing her to give back to the community through the sport she loves.