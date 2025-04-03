The Youth Boat Race will return for a second year in April

The Youth Boat Race will return for its second year | Photo supplied

After a successful inaugural year, The Youth Boat Race will take to the Thames once more

The Boat Race Fund has announced The Youth Boat Race will return for its second year on 5th April 2025.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the 2025 edition will be double in size and see eight crews representing state schools from across London take to the water.

The event will showcase their skills after training through outreach programmes led by Fulham Reach Boat Club, Mossbourne Academy, London Youth Rowing, and Barn Elms.

Inspired by The Boat Race, The Youth Boat Race is a joint initiative between Fulham Reach Boat Club, an award-winning sports development charity located on the Boat Race course, and The Boat Race Fund.

The event continues to grow in stature, providing an unparalleled opportunity for young rowers from local communities to become part of one of the most historic and high-profile sporting events in the world.

Jonny Searle MBE, Chairman of the Oxford and Cambridge Rowing Foundation, the charity which runs The Board Race Fund, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to continue working with Fulham Reach Boat Club to deliver such an exciting and ambitious event to support young people.

“Seeing the passion, teamwork, and commitment of the rowers is truly inspiring.”

The event features mixed crews of boys and girls competing in four matched races over the opening stretch of The Boat Race course, racing on a low water flood tide.

The competition will be officiated by esteemed Boat Race umpires, Sarah Winkless and Ciaran Hayes.

At the conclusion of the races, all participants will be recognised for their efforts in an awards ceremony at Fulham Reach Boat Club, near the iconic Hammersmith Bridge.

Medals will be presented by Her Worshipful The Mayor of the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, Councillor Patricia Quigley.

The Youth Boat Race is set to provide more than just a competition - it’s an opportunity for young people to embrace the values of resilience, teamwork, and excellence that define The Boat Race.

Following last year’s Boat Race Week, Chief Sports Writer for The Times, Owen Slot said: “The highlight of Boat Race week was arguably the inaugural Youth Boat Race.

“Only when sports can spread the word like this does, elite funding at the Olympic end really makes sense.”

His sentiment underscores the significance of this growing event in the wider rowing community.

Adam Freeman-Pask, CEO of Fulham Reach Boat Club, emphasised the significance of the event: “We’ve seen firsthand the incredible impact this race has on young people.

“Being part of an event like The Boat Race is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we are proud to provide this platform for aspiring rowers.”

Erin Kennedy OBE, Paralympic Champion and Trustee of the Oxford and Cambridge Rowing Foundation added: “The Youth Boat Race is a wonderful opportunity for young talent to demonstrate their tenacity and teamwork by competing on The Boat Race’s iconic stretch whilst also bringing together the local community.

“After such a successful event last year, it is fantastic to see so many young people be a part of the Youth Boat Race, from competing to designing the logo and branding.”

The Youth Boat Race branding and promotional materials were co-designed with Youth Boat Race participants in collaboration with noohstudio, reflecting the innovative and inclusive spirit of the event.

Funding for The Youth Boat Race 2025 is generously provided by The Boat Race Fund, which is managed by the trustees of the Oxford and Cambridge Rowing Foundation.