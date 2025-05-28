Theo Dan ready to play the tourist on England tour to America

Saracens hooker Theo Dan has made the cut. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Theo Dan is looking forward to taking in the sights as England tour Argentina and the USA in summer

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keen tourist Theo Dan is relishing the prospect of adding another couple of stamps to his passport this summer.

The Saracens hooker, 24, hopes to add to his 17 England caps in Argentina and the USA in the coming months as Steve Borthwick’s side head across the Atlantic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are destinations and cultures Dan is keen to soak up on and off the field and he has been tapping up some of his teammates at StoneX Stadium for an inside track.

“It would be my first time in Argentina and I’ve never been to the USA either, so it would be an amazing experience,” he said.

“At Sarries, we have Juan (Martin) Gonzalez and Lucio (Cinti) and we’ve spoken about it a little bit over coffees, asking them what it’s like and about the stadiums we’ll be playing in.

“They’ve both played in both of them and said it’s unbelievable. One of them is a football stadium in Buenos Aires (home of Estudiantes) and the atmosphere there is one I’m really excited to experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have to be sensible, of course, but I try to be a tourist where I can, especially when you’re going somewhere you’ve not been before.

“Japan was incredible, Tokyo was one of the best places I’ve ever been. I loved it there, and being able to explore bits of New Zealand was amazing as well.”

Dan was one of five Saracens players in a 33-man England training squad who spent two days together at Pennyhill Park to prepare for an international summer which begins with an uncapped clash against a France XV at Allianz Stadium on June 21.

His fellow hooker Jamie George is set to keep him company in South America while Tobias Elliot, if selected for the final touring squad, could make his England debut after a standout season on the wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tobias has been outstanding for us this year,” Dan said. “It might feel like he’s broken through from out of nowhere but for us at the club it’s no real surprise.

“He has been knocking on the door for the past year in training, he has trained and played really well for Ampthill and in the Prem Cup.

“It’s no surprise he’s transitioned seamlessly into the Premiership and I’m really excited for him. I hope he takes it with both hands and enjoys it as it’s a really good opportunity and he deserves it.

“Jamie is a great guy and one of my really close friends, I feel very lucky to call him that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been a great mentor to me and also the younger guys coming into camp, he is such a great guy to have around.

“He’s able to share invaluable knowledge and he makes everyone feel welcome. He’s an incredible asset to have in camp and day-to-day around the club.”

England XV face France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday 21 June at 3:15pm. Tickets from £25, please visit www.englandrugby.com/xvtickets