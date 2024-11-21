Theo Dan reflects on Allianz Stadium memories during Autumn Nations Series campaign

Allianz

In a breakthrough campaign for Saracens, Dan established himself as the back-up to current England skipper Jamie George at hooker.

For Theo Dan, every trip to Allianz Stadium is special and for good reason.

After all, it was at the home of English rugby that his career trajectory changed forever.

When the team booked their place in the Premiership final in Twickenham, Dan knew he would have a role to play, he just did not realise how big. That day in 2023, George was forced off with a head injury after barely 10 minutes, leaving Dan with a great deal of responsibility.

He lived up to it and more, helping Sarries to their first Premiership title since their return to the top flight, before going on to earn an England call-up for the World Cup later that year.

Now, every time Dan returns to Allianz Stadium, memories of that special day are brought to the surface.

“The excitement doesn’t wear off from the first time to the last time I’ve walked into this stadium,” said Dan, speaking at the launch of Allianz’s Future Fund.

“It’s something I always look forward to, it’s one of my favourite parts of the week.

“It’s something you are thinking of, the build-up, walking through the gates, walking towards the stadium to Allianz, it’s always special. I don’t think that will ever wear off.

“It’s amazing when you run out. Hearing the roar of the crowd every time you run out, it’s the feeling that you’re chasing every week. You go to sleep thinking about it as a kid and to be able to do it growing up has been amazing. It’s been everything I thought it would be and more.

“That (Premiership final) was massive for me. That was my first season where I was breaking through, making a bit of a name for myself in the Premiership. To finish that off with a final here, I got a lot more game time than I thought I would.

“Jamie came off early so I was thrown into the deep end. I had no real time to think about it or adjust. Experiences like that stick with you. It’s had a massive impact on my career going forward.”

Dan came off the bench in England’s opening encounter of the autumn, against New Zealand, but has since missed out against Australia and South Africa.

He will look to come back into contention for this Sunday’s clash with Japan, as Steve Borthwick’s men try to bounce back from their defeat to the back-to-back world champion Springboks.

But while Dan has had to be patient behind George and fellow British & Irish Lion tourist Luke Cowan-Dickie, he believes he is learning a lot from the experienced pair.

He added: “With Jamie and Dickie, those are two guys I’ve looked up to growing up. To learn off them this autumn has been really good. They have both been brilliant with me, picking up little nuggets of knowledge every day. They have helped me accelerate my development as quickly as possible.”