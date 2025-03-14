These are rugby's greatest moments: Former Wales rugby star Jamie Roberts reacts to Wales’ greatest ever Six Nations moments

Jamie Roberts

As we await the conclusion of the Men’s Six Nations Championship 2025, to mark what is the 25th anniversary of the tournament in its current format, a selection of journalists from rugby news site, RugbyPass, have compiled a list of the Championship’s 25 greatest moments.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking top spot as the tournament’s most memorable moment is Ireland’s dramatic win in 2015 on a try-packed day dubbed ‘Super, Super Saturday’. Going into the final games, three teams, Ireland, Wales and England had a chance of claiming the title, but luckily for Ireland, a French turnover quashed English hopes and gave legendary Ireland captain, Paul O’Connell a memorable send off.

In second place is Wales’ late 17-point comeback in five minutes against Scotland in 2010, culminating in the now-infamous golf buggy incident with flanker, Andy Powell. In third place is Johnny Sexton’s dramatic late drop-goal to earn victory against France in Paris and clinch the Grand Slam for Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RugbyPass journalist, Owain Jones, said of moment number two: “You’d imagine if Sir Alex Ferguson was watching his beloved Scotland snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, he’d have uttered some more industrial language, after a fixture that left Scottish hearts in a thousand pieces and a gleeful Welsh crowd laughing in disbelief as they stumbled jauntily into the hostelries around the National Stadium.”

In fourth place is Wales’ famous Grand Slam win in 2005; the side’s first in the Six Nations. Rounding off the top five is Finn Russell’s iconic pass in the 2018 tournament against England to help Scotland clinch the Calcutta Cup in a 25-13 victory over their arch rivals.

Recalling Wales’ historic 2010 comeback, Wales legend, Jamie Roberts, who also played in the game, offered these comments: “Obviously Powelly’s incident hogged the headlines for the months after that and I guess my most vivid memory from it was that because of this we weren't allowed out into town after test matches for about 18 months [laughs].

”With the game though, I honestly tell people it's one of the most amazing finishes to a Six Nations match ever, and it was a real privilege to be involved in it on the pitch. It must have been incredible for a Wales fan - certainly heartbreaking for a Scotland fan - and funnily enough it was just one of those games where I was actually convinced we were going to lose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the winning moment, Roberts, said: “This ball miraculously lands a few meters from the touchline and instead of just bouncing into touch - so game over for a draw - the ball bounced back over the Scottish defender's head into one of our back three’s hands and we advanced up the field. At this point, I remember just legging it just to clear the ruck about five meters out and who else but Shane Williams goes under the sticks - only one person would have scored that try!

“I couldn’t even put my arms in the air to celebrate, I was knackered. I just looked around and saw a furious Andy Robinson and then all our coaches going nuts. It was a crazy finish and very rarely would you see finishes like that in the Six Nations.

“To be quite frank, I think most of the lads had probably given up hope on us winning in that game and just the second set of circumstances with that extra yellow card gave us a belief off the kick-off to just go for that try.”

The other Welsh moment making the top five (fourth place) is the side’s historic grand Slam from 2005, Wales’ first in 27 years. Speaking on his memories from the day, Roberts said: “I was 18, just finishing school and I remember being with some mates outside of the museum in Cardiff trying to climb a tree to get any sort of view of the big screen they have there and the crowd was unlike anything you've seen. Even now, if Wales were going for a Slam, you would not get this sort of number of people in Cardiff. I don't think I've ever seen a rugby population like it in the city centre for a match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You sometimes forget how long it takes to get over the hurdle and win a Grand Slam, but I'd like to think it'll be less than 27 years before Wales’ next trophy success. I guess that group of Wales players inspired a generation really with what they did in 2005. I actually made my debut for Wales three years later in the tournament and it's weird to think at that moment when I'm loving it and watching Wales beat Ireland for the slam that I'd be playing in the side three years later. Never saw it coming.”

Another key moment making the list was one with Roberts at its heart, the 30-3 win over England in 2013 to cling Wales back-to-back titles, a moment Roberts sees as his greatest moment in the tournament.

Roberts, adds: “I honestly don't think Cardiff has seen a better day since and I include the Slam of 2019 in that. I just remember the atmosphere at breakfast; it was quiet and no one really spoke about the game. Everyone kind of had this quiet aura about them and it was a mutual understanding in our heads that went something like:

‘Boys, we can't lose today. We can't lose to England in Cardiff and let them lift a Slam here. It just can't happen. As all proud Welshmen wearing the red of Wales in Cardiff, it's unfathomable to let that happen.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An amazing occasion and it’s safe to say I can't remember the night [laughs]. Of all the Six Nations moments this would be my number one, for these reasons: One, we went back-to-back in the Championships. Two, we lost the opening game after a pretty dismal run of losses but still won. And three, we beat England and Cardiff to win it. So, I’ll repeat what I said at the start - I don't think Cardiff has seen a better day since.”