These are the cheapest F1 Grand Prix races to go to in 2025 and the most expensive

New data reveals the cost per person to attend each F1 race in 2025, with Japan hosting the most affordable Grand Prix and Monaco ranking as the most expensive.

The study, by SlotsUp’s Free Demo Slots Collection, examined F1’s 2025 race schedule, while scraping ticket prices, hotel costs, and general city affordability. It calculated the total cost of attending races across each competing weekend, for a single person, using average ticket, accommodation, and expense data, and ranked the races by cost.

Most Affordable F1 Grand Prix Races of 2025

The Japanese Grand Prix is set to be the most affordable F1 race of the year, spanning 53 laps around the iconic 5.8 km Suzuka Circuit. Scheduled from 4th to 6th April, the average ticket price for the entire weekend is just €185, with Friday-only access priced at a mere €27. For accommodation, the average cost of a two-night stay in Suzuka, based on 118 hotel listings, is €142 for two adults. Including estimated expenses for meals, drinks, and transport, the total cost per person comes to €384.68.

Attending the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai is estimated to cost slightly more, at €465.98 per person, which attracted over 200,000 fans last year. Starting on 21st March, a weekend ticket is priced at an average of €279.

The Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir offers another affordable option, taking place from 11th to 13th April. Spanning 57 laps of the Bahrain International Circuit, a trip here costs €537.85, with weekend tickets averaging €243.

Austin, Texas, follows in affordability with the United States Grand Prix, held over the weekend of 16th October. Covering 56 laps of the Circuit of the Americas, the total cost to attend is €736.31.

The Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona is another affordable choice, despite being twice the cost of attending the Japanese Grand Prix. Taking place over the weekend of 30th May, the total cost to attend is €775.75.

Rounding out the list of the most affordable options is the Australian Grand Prix, costing €812.95 per person, followed by the Italian Grand Prix at €822.17. Next is the São Paulo Grand Prix at €829.32, the British Grand Prix at €881.22, and the Belgian Grand Prix at €888.58.

Most Expensive F1 Grand Prix Races of 2025

The Monaco Grand Prix, scheduled for the weekend of 23rd May, is the most expensive F1 race of the year. It will consist of 78 laps around the 3.3km Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. The average ticket price for the weekend is €1,313, with VIP options, such as 'VIP Yacht Race Viewing', reaching up to €7,800 per person. A two-night stay in Monaco averages €1,472 for accommodation, while a meal for two in a mid-range restaurant costs approximately €175. Including estimated expenses for meals, drinks, and transport, the total cost per person exceeds €2,971.

Starting 1st May, attending the Miami Grand Prix is estimated to cost twice as much as the United States Grand Prix, at €1,497.18 per person. Weekend ticket options can reach up to €11,420 per person, with the average ticket priced at €960.

Imola in Italy offers another luxurious option, hosting the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix from 16th to 18th May. Spanning 63 laps of the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, a trip to this event will cost €1,165.75, with average weekend tickets priced at €790.

Singapore ranks high in expense at €1,054.90 to attend the Singapore Grand Prix, held the weekend of 3rd October over 62 laps of the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The Austrian Grand Prix is another costly event, taking place in Spielberg the weekend of 27th June, with an estimated total cost of €1,014.82.

Completing the list of the most expensive races are the Hungarian Grand Prix, costing €971.59 per person, the Mexico City Grand Prix at €970.38, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at €942.82, the Dutch Grand Prix at €920.06, and the Canadian Grand Prix at €890.36.

Speaking on behalf of the results, Matthew Gover, author and expert at SlotsUp’s Free Demo Slots Collection, commented, “The 2025 F1 season promises to be a thrilling mix of high-speed action and unforgettable experiences, but attending a Grand Prix can come with a steep price tag. If you’re eager to feel the roar of the engines without overspending, the "best value" will vary depending on your personal preferences.

“Whether you're after the thrill of a high-octane event or simply want to immerse yourself in the spectacle of live racing, the trick is to choose the race where your money goes the furthest for that once-in-a-lifetime experience.”