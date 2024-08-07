These are the most expensive and affordable EFL teams to follow

Plymouth Argyle fans on a budget may be priced out of football this season as the club with the longest distance and highest costs for supporters determined to follow their team on the road this season according to new data.

The Pilgrims will be forced to live up to their nickname once again this year as they travel from their home in Devon to face competition across England and Wales.

Burton Albion meanwhile, based as they are in the geographic centre of England, are fortunate to have the shortest amount of miles to cover and with it the lowest costs for travelling to away days across the second, third and fourth tiers of the English game this season.

It could cost Plymouth fans £1,616.00 in fuel costs to drive or an astonishing £6,260.05 in train tickets to travel 9,527.64 miles required by their league schedule in the Championship.

Burton fans, on the other hand, could be due to spend an estimated £588.00 in fuel costs or £2,277.78 on trains to cover the 3,466.72 mile circuit to take them and their team around League One.

Breaking the results down per division, Plymouth obviously remain the side with the most miles to cover and highest costs as a result in the Championship but focusing solely on the second tier and Derby County become their counterparts at the other end of the spectrum.

Fans of the Rams could be due to spend £714.36 on fuelling up their cars or £2,767.28 on train tickets to travel the 4,211.74 miles required of them.

In League One, Exeter City fans have the longest and most expensive journey to cover the division with an estimated cost of £1,337.24 to drive or £5,180.21 to take the train to travel 7,884.15.

These costs made them the third most expensive club to follow as an away fan across all the EFL after Plymouth and second-placed Sunderland.

Burton, as the club with the shortest distance and lowest costs overall, also hold that title for League One.

In League Two, Gillingham are the costliest club to support for an away fan who could expect to spend £1,219.98 on fuelling a car or £4,725.94 on train tickets to get around the 7,192.77 miles of journeys to attend games across the fourth tier.

Port Vale are the most affordable club for an away fan to follow in League Two, requiring an estimated £634.43 in fuel or £2,457.65 on trains to travel 3,740.48 miles around the league.

Looking at the average costs across all divisions, boffins at BonusCodeBets have also discovered it will cost away fans 287.38% more to follow their teams by train instead of taking their cars.

This is despite the relative inconvenience of having to follow train timetables outside of their control, the risk of delays or cancellations, the potentially remote locations of stations at the start or end of their journeys and the environmental cost of driving over using public transport.

How it works?

To figure out the distances and associated costs for fans of each one of the 72 club across the EFL, BonusCodeBets used the home stadium of every team as a start and end point and worked out the number of miles each fan would need to travel (there and back) to follow their team this season.

Using the average petrol cost to estimate the cost to drive, and the average cost per mile for train journeys, these distances could be used to calculate the potential costs for fans travelling to follow their teams across England and Wales.

Distances are calculated as the crow files and so the real travel distances are also most likely slightly longer than shown in the big table but this method gives a good approximation of which sets of supporters will have to spend the most to travel to away days during the 2024/25 season.