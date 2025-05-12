These are the NFL’s most heartbroken fanbases
A new study by Fantasy MMAdness has revealed the most heartbroken teams in the league, combining cold, hard stats with raw fan emotion.
By blending on-field performance with online fan sentiment, the study determined which teams have left their supporters feeling the most let down. The analysis looked at Super Bowl wins and runner-up finishes, playoff appearances, and playoff victories to paint a picture of a team’s historical and recent success, or lack thereof. Crucially, the study also examined thousands of emotionally charged Reddit posts from the past six months, focusing on fan reactions to disappointing games and seasons.
To ensure fairness across all teams, each of the five factors was indexed from 0 to 100. These scores were then weighted to reflect their impact on fan heartbreak: Super Bowl wins (10%), Super Bowl runner-up finishes (25%), playoff wins (15%), playoff appearances (10%), and negative Reddit commentary (40%). Reddit data was scraped from official team subreddits, using keywords like “I’m done,” “fire the coach,” and “worst team ever” to track spikes in fan frustration. Together, these elements produced a final heartbreak score out of 100, revealing the ten NFL fanbases currently suffering the most.
At number one are the New Orleans Saints. They have only 14 playoff appearances and 10 wins, which is low compared to consistent contenders. Even with a Super Bowl win, the 133 frustrated Reddit comments show that recent playoff exits still weigh heavily on fans.
Second are the Carolina Panthers. They have no Super Bowl wins, only 8 playoff appearances, and just 9 playoff victories. Their 177 disappointed comments reflect a fanbase drained by years of unfulfilled potential.
The Cleveland Browns take third. They have 26 playoff appearances and 17 wins but have never reached a Super Bowl. With 3 runner-up finishes and 234 fan comments full of frustration, Browns fans remain loyal despite constant setbacks.
In fourth place are the Baltimore Ravens. They boast 2 Super Bowl wins and 18 playoff victories but have only 16 playoff appearances. With 4 runner-up finishes and 250 angry comments, the expectations around this team have clearly turned to pressure.
Fifth are the Arizona Cardinals. They have never won a Super Bowl and have just 11 playoff appearances with 7 wins. Their 2 runner-up finishes and 294 disappointed comments reveal how long fans have waited for real success.
The Tennessee Titans rank sixth. They have 25 playoff appearances and 17 wins but still no championship. The infamous one-yard-short Super Bowl loss still lingers, and 223 comments show the ongoing emotional fatigue.
Seventh are the Jacksonville Jaguars. With only 8 playoff appearances and 8 wins, they are among the least accomplished teams. Yet their 354 disappointed comments suggest their fans feel every loss sharply, perhaps because hope rarely comes around.
Eighth are the Houston Texans. They have just 8 playoff appearances and 6 wins. Despite being one of the NFL’s youngest franchises, they had 367 disappointed comments, showing how quickly frustration has piled up.
Ninth are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have 2 Super Bowl wins but only 15 playoff appearances and 12 wins overall. With 325 emotional comments, fans seem to view recent success as a blip in an otherwise difficult history.
Rounding out the top ten are the Los Angeles Chargers. They have 21 playoff appearances and 12 wins. With 359 disappointed comments, their fanbase has grown used to sudden collapses and missed expectations.
Full ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Superbowl Wins
|Superbowl Runner Up
|Playoff Wins
|Playoff Appearances
|Disappointed Comments
|Total Score
|1
|New Orleans Saints
|1
|0
|10
|14
|133
|94.45
|2
|Carolina Panthers
|0
|0
|9
|8
|177
|82.87
|3
|Cleveland Browns
|0
|3
|17
|26
|234
|75.55
|4
|Baltimore Ravens
|2
|4
|18
|16
|250
|73.11
|5
|Arizona Cardinals
|0
|2
|7
|11
|294
|72.40
|6
|Tennessee Titans
|0
|1
|17
|25
|223
|72.33
|7
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|0
|0
|8
|8
|354
|70.11
|8
|Houston Texans
|0
|1
|6
|8
|367
|69.31
|9
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|0
|12
|15
|325
|66.35
|10
|Los Angeles Chargers
|0
|0
|12
|21
|359
|63.15
|11
|Detroit Lions
|0
|2
|9
|20
|416
|57.38
|12
|New York Jets
|1
|0
|12
|14
|413
|56.82
|13
|Atlanta Falcons
|0
|3
|10
|14
|365
|55.69
|14
|Washington Commanders
|0
|0
|25
|26
|384
|52.24
|15
|Cincinnati Bengals
|0
|0
|10
|16
|359
|50.78
|16
|Indianapolis Colts
|1
|0
|23
|29
|345
|50.56
|17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|0
|0
|25
|23
|408
|50.13
|18
|Los Angeles Rams
|1
|2
|27
|33
|296
|48.79
|19
|Seattle Seahawks
|1
|2
|17
|20
|366
|48.64
|20
|Chicago Bears
|1
|1
|17
|27
|433
|42.44
|21
|Dallas Cowboys
|5
|2
|36
|36
|224
|41.44
|22
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|6
|2
|36
|35
|270
|39.09
|23
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|3
|26
|27
|352
|33.97
|24
|Buffalo Bills
|0
|5
|21
|24
|401
|32.52
|25
|New York Giants
|4
|1
|25
|33
|436
|31.34
|26
|Miami Dolphins
|2
|3
|20
|25
|428
|30.75
|27
|Minnesota Vikings
|0
|4
|21
|32
|421
|27.14
|28
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2
|3
|29
|31
|420
|25.64
|29
|Denver Broncos
|3
|3
|23
|23
|379
|24.84
|30
|Green Bay Packers
|4
|0
|37
|37
|434
|24.77
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|3
|39
|29
|438
|14.43
|32
|New England Patriots
|6
|5
|37
|28
|414
|7.16