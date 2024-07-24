Thomas defends UK Athletics' 'tough' Olympic selection policy

Thomas was part of the 4x400m relay team who won silver at the 1996 Atlanta Games | Getty Images for National Lotter

Big decisions have seen some athletes hoping to compete at Paris 2024 left at home because they don’t meet internal standards

Iwan Thomas insists UK Athletics’ Olympic selection policy is harsh but fair.

Big decisions have seen some athletes hoping to compete at Paris 2024 left at home because they don’t meet internal standards. Steeplechase star Phil Norman missed the British selection time by just 0.16 seconds and will not be representing Team GB in the French capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Olympic silver medallist Thomas, who will be working with Eurosport and discovery+ throughout the showpiece, said: “Because I have been there myself as an athlete, I totally understand the joy and the despair when you are or aren’t selected for an Olympic Games.

“I think we are sending a really, really good team, there is a lot of young talent.

“The British selection policy is tough but if you look at the American system it is brutal, it is their first three across the line go whatever the outcome, no excuses.

“Keely Hodgkinson for us, who has an Olympic silver, the Olympic champion from America [Athing Mu] won’t be there, she fell during the trials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I think the British system is tough but the American system is tougher and at high-level sport it is small margins, so it has got to be tough.

“You want to send the best team possible. And that is what we are doing and I think the British team will do well.”

Watch every moment of Olympic Games Paris 2024 live only on discovery+, the streaming home of the Olympics

Thomas was part of the 4x400m relay team who won silver at the 1996 Atlanta Games, also reaching the Olympic final of the 400m that year too. Roger Black was on the podium in the men’s 400m in 1996 winning silver, the last time Britain medalled in that event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in Paris, Thomas is backing both Matt Hudson-Smith and Josh Kerr to end the drought alongside a whole host of other medals for Team GB.

He added: “If you look at the middle distance, both male and female, we have got a great chance.

“If you look at Josh Kerr in the 1500m, he has already beaten the great Jakob Ingebritsen and Ingrebitsen is a broken man.

“We’ve got middle distance runners who know how to perform when it matters and more importantly they know how to get in the heads of their opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I think Team GB are going to do really well, you’ve also got the likes of Dina Asher-Smith, she is going to do really well.

“You’ve also got in my old event Matt Hudson-Smith, he is my tip for the 400m gold medal, I genuinely think he is going to win and maybe an even bigger surprise for the general public who might not know him, Charlie Dobson.