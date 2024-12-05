Ticket demand surges for Women's Rugby World Cup 2025

England took on New Zealand in the last Women's Rugby World Cup final in Auckland | World Rugby

More than 220,000 tickets have already been sold for the tournament in England

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is set to be the biggest women’s rugby event of all time with more than 220,000 tickets already sold over eight months out from the start of the tournament

During the ticket application window, 90,000 tickets have been secured by fans, to add to the 130,000 which were sold during the presale period.

The surge in demand ensures that the largest sports event in the UK next year, hosted across eight cities in England, will also be the biggest and best Women’s Rugby World Cup in history.

England 2025 has already sold 50 percent more tickets than the last Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand back in 2022.

There has been global demand for tickets with applications received from 72 countries.

Notably, there has been an equal balance of men and women purchasing tickets, setting the stage for the most inclusive and widely celebrated Women’s Rugby World Cup in history.

Sarah Massey, Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, shared her excitement about the historic ticket sales: "The response to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 has been remarkable. England has a proud rugby heritage and a huge appetite for women’s sport, and this has been reflected in the demand for tickets so early on.

“Breaking records for ticket sales is just the beginning – we’re building towards a tournament that promises to be inclusive, entertaining, and unmissable for fans and players alike.

“We can’t wait to welcome the world to England next year to celebrate the pinnacle of women’s rugby in front of unprecedented crowds and create unforgettable memories together."

For those fans who have not yet secured tickets, there will be a further chance to do so when the next ticket phase opens from 11:00 GMT on Tuesday, 25 February. To be the first to hear the latest ticketing news, fans can register for updates at rugbyworldcup.com/2025/newsletter.