Tickets for Defender Burghley Horse Trials now on sale, announce organisers

Held in the glorious setting of Burghley's historic park, Defender Burghley is one of only seven CCI5* competitions around the globe.

Tickets for Defender Burghley Horse Trials are now on sale, organisers have announced.

Last year saw Paris 2024 gold medallist Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo triumph with a best-ever score of 23.6 in the 63-year history of the event.

A revolutionary cross-country course ,designed by Derek di Grazia, adds a twist this year and event director Martyn Johnson believes that this year's trials will be the best yet.

He said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors to Defender Burghley in September for an extravaganza of exceptional sport, entertainment, shopping and a truly great day out.

“Derek di Grazia’s new-look cross-country course will provide athletes and horses with a different and fascinating test, and we have many exciting additions to the Burghley programme to announce in the coming months.”

Other new additions to the event include more bookable cross-country walks on both Thursday, 4 September and Friday, 5 September with famous names from the sport, improved grandstand seating arrangements and more spaces in the highly popular Burghley campsite for horse boxes.

High-class “glamping” in Burghley’s beautiful walled garden with Burghley Boutique and table reservations for breakfasts and lunches at the acclaimed The Avebury restaurant can be booked via the event website.

“Tea and the Trot-Up” on Wednesday, 3 September is back again, as is the Family Zone, offering activities such as face-painting, dog agility, story-telling and pottery painting.

Lifestyle Ambassadors for Defender Burghley include writer and journalist Marina Fogle, and influencer and style expert, Alex Collins.

Fogle is a dedicated rider and Pony Club mother, and writes regularly in the national media on a range of topics. Collins, who lives in Lincolnshire, is known to many for her style advice, but is also a rider, horse owner and competitor, and a lifelong Burghley fan.

To see a full timetable to help you plan your trip to Defender Burghley and to purchase tickets, visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk.