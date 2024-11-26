Tigers fanatic to be recognised by Gallagher Premiership after rugby changed his life

Seb Hall is set to be recognised by the Gallagher Premiership after rugby changed his life | Seb Hall

A Leicester Tigers fanatic is to be recognised as part of Gallagher Premiership Rugby’s Community Weekend after having his life changed by the sport.

Seb Hall began his rugby journey three years ago through local charity Liberty Jamboree, an organisation supporting young people with SEND.

Initially shy and hesitant, Seb avoided running with the ball and rarely engaged with his teammates.

However, with the help of Leicester Tigers’ community coaches, who have been running Liberty’s weekly Project Rugby sessions alongside Lichfield Rugby Club, Seb has blossomed into a confident, enthusiastic player who is now a regular within the mixed-ability team.

The Tigers community coaches focused on building Seb’s confidence and encouraging him to embrace the game.

Week by week, Seb began to feel more comfortable, arriving at sessions with a smile and proudly wearing his Tigers kit.

Over time, his communication skills and confidence both on and off the pitch grew, something recognised by both his coach and his father.

Now, Seb not only runs with the ball but also scores tries and supports his teammates, checking in on anyone who gets hurt.

Charlotte Heywood, Project Rugby Lead at Premiership Rugby said: "Project Rugby was designed to open doors for those who had never previously thought rugby was a sport for them and Seb’s journey is testament to its success.

“Full credit to the community team at Tigers for their commitment and dedication to mixed ability players like Seb.

“Hearing how he embraced the game and used it to embed himself in the community is an example of how rugby can provide positive pathways for young people.”

Seb’s newfound confidence has extended beyond rugby. He is taking trips with Liberty to other countries while his goal now is to play against other mixed-ability teams and participate in as many opportunities as possible.

Seb’s story is just one of many that will be highlighted during Community Weekend Round 7 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby (29th Nov - 1st Dec), celebrating the award-winning community programmes run by Premiership Rugby in collaboration with its ten clubs and club foundations.

Georgia Leigh, Managing Director of the Gallagher UK Leicester office, added: “It is brilliant to see how Project Rugby has helped Seb gain confidence on and off the pitch.

“His story reflects the important work that this initiative does in enriching the lives of young people and providing them with new opportunities.

“Project Rugby is playing a big role in promoting accessibility and inclusivity in the game and Gallagher is very proud to be part of that.”

Project Rugby, delivered in partnership with Gallagher UK and the RFU, delivers fun, inclusive, non-contact sessions which help break down barriers to playing the sport with the aim of increasing participation, diversity and inclusion in the game.

Community staff and professional coaches at each of Premiership Rugby’s club foundations work closely within their communities to deliver regular sessions designed to engage participants no matter their age, background or ability, with more than 100,000 participants engaged since its launch in 2017.

To find your nearest Project Rugby session visit: www.premiershiprugby.com/community/project-rugby