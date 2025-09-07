Tim Price one step closer to reclaiming Defender Burghley crown

Tim Price riding VITALI during the cross country phase of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, in the park land surrounding Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire in the UK between 3rd - 7th September 2025 | Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

Price and 15-year-old gelding Vitali rode across the gruelling 6500m 31 gate course in just 11 minutes and 46 seconds, bested only by Austin O'Connor and defending champion Ros Canter.

Tim Price moved one step closer to reclaiming his Defender Burghley Horse Trials crown with a podium finish at the famed 5* star event's cross-country course.

New Zealand's Price celebrated a famous victory at Burghley House in 2018 on board Ringwood Sky Boy and he was full of praise for current mount Vitali.

"I felt good," said Price. "He’s such an amazing horse and he doesn’t know any other way but through the flames. Even if I get it wrong like the two or three times I did, I can still take those chances.

"He’s not the fastest horse so I had to cut a few corners but he’s such a great horse. He gave everything today and I’m really proud of him.

"It’s hard work on a day like today. I’ve had a bit of time to recover but it’s good fun because we’re jumping big fences and the bigger, the better because the corners are such great fun.

"I’ve had more smoother rounds where everything went to perfection and Ringwood Sky Boy was a good example of that in the year "I won but every opportunity to go around and come home clear and relatively fast is a job well done and a fun day at the office."

Next up for Price is the Sunday's show jumping, with the New Zealander firmly one of the names to beat after his exploits on Saturday.

But that will come after Price enjoys a well-earned rest as he and good friend Shane Breen look to formulate the perfect plan to reclaim the New Zealander's Defender Burghley title.

"I’ll just have a normal night, a couple of beers, barbeque and be in bed nice and early before getting up with a plan for tomorrow," he added.

"I’ve got Shane Breen coming tomorrow hopefully and he’s very good for mentally because he reminds me to be positive. No fuss, no bother and that’s what I came to do.

"He’s such a horseman and always willing to come and give us a hand."

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk