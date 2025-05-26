Tobias Elliott delighted to be on England radar ahead of summer

Tobias Elliott (Saracens) breaks the line during the Gallagher Premiership match between Saracens and Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England on Saturday 22nd March 2025. | Sports Press Photo via Reuters Connect

Tobias Elliott has continued his breakthrough season with a first call-up to the senior England squad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tobias Elliott is delighted to find himself on England’s radar ahead of an action-packed summer.

The 21-year-old Saracens wing has enjoyed a breakthrough season for his club, scoring nine tries in all competitions and providing a bright light in campaign which has otherwise fallen below expectations in North London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The back-three flyer earned his first call-up to a senior England squad as part of the 33-man training group who gathered at Pennyhill Park last week and despite his rapid success, Elliott seems unphased by his growing reputation.

"It does happen quickly, doesn't it," he said. "I'm privileged to get the opportunity at Saracens, and I hope to push on into the summer.

"I'm excited, reaching England camp is obviously one of everyone's goals in their career so to finally get here is nice.”

Elliott has been a mainstay at all levels of England's age groups, scoring five tries in as many games in the 2023 U20 Six Nations Championship, and was part of the England A squad who took on their Irish counterparts earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was nice being in an England men’s team, it was my first experience of it since age groups,” he said.

“It was nice to meet a bunch of new faces and quite a lot of boys who aren’t in the same age group as me, so it was nice to make those new connections, and learn how things work and what it takes to be at the next level as well.”

The winger is also the only player under 22 with more than six tries this season and his tally puts him level with Tommy Freeman and Freddie Steward.

He had some familiar faces to help him settle in at Pennyhill Park, with Sarries teammates Jamie George, Theo Dan, Tom Willis and Nick Isiekwe also in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You'd be silly not to learn from all these players who have done it all,” he said.

"They're some of the best players in the world so I'll definitely learn from them but also relish the competition.

"Jamie not getting picked for the Lions surprised me. I thought he would have been nailed on.

"He's been class all year, and he's been a real leader for us at Sarries, and I'm sure he's been a real leader at England as well. He is a real level head in camp.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot could find himself going up against clubmates Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti should he find himself in Argentina while England’s summer starts with a visit from a France XV at Allianz Stadium on June 21.

“Playing France is always a pretty brutal game, they have some pretty good talent and If I manage to get on the field against them, I’ll be really looking forward to it,” he said.

“I always enjoy playing against them it’s always a good competitive game, and it will be a fun one for the spectators as well.”

England XV face France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday 21 June at 3:15pm. Tickets from £25, please visit www.englandrugby.com/xvtickets