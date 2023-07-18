Ben Woodroffe, aka “Toe-tal Destruction”, has brought the toe wrestling world championship title to Britain following his recent win

A British man has been crowned the world champion of toe wrestling - 20 years after taking up the bizarre sport. Ben Woodroffe, of Walsall, had his toenails surgically removed to help him get an upper hand on his 17-time world champion competition.

Ben, 34, fell in love with the unusual pastime aged 14 and spent the next two decades perfecting his technique to compete in the World Toe Wrestling Championships. His dream finally became a reality when he beat reigning champ Alan “Nasty” Nash last year to claim the title, leaving him feeling “like an Olympian”.

Ben, who is also known as “Toe-tal Destruction”, says matches can last up to a grueling two hours during which competitors can sometimes break bones. “It all started in Wetton as I lived down the road when I was a boy,” said the railway worker.

“I used to go and watch toe-wrestling with my parents when it was on, my family introduced me to it really.”

He added: “It was up my street. I’m not the most athletic person around so I thought what can I do sat down. I wanted to do something unusual.

Ben first competed in the bizarre sport when he was around 14-years-old, as part of the juniors division. At 18, the West Midlands-based toe fanatic joined the men’s division and has competed every year barring the odd injury.

“I wasn’t able to compete for four years,” he said. “I had badly broke my ankles and had a meniscus repair in my knees.

Speaking on what it takes to become a toe wrestling world champion, Ben says: “You obviously have to have strong legs. You need to be strong-willed. It’s unbelievable the strength that some people have in their toes.”

Ben trains for competitions using a toe stretcher, which works out the ligaments between the toes.

He also used to remove his body hair to give more friction and grip on the stage as well as having both big toenails removed. He added: “A few years ago as I got better I realised that my toenail was causing me problems and pushing into my skin. I got them removed.

“I’m competitive, you have to be as a world champion.”

The championships are held every August in the Haig Bar in Derbyshire and usually attracts between 10 to 20 competitors.

Ben accepts the sport isn’t for everyone but says his partner supports him regardless and he plans to compete again this year.

Toe Wrestling Championship rules explained

Toe wrestling sees bare foot competitors locking toes and trying to pin their opponent’s foot to a wooden plank in similar rules to arm wrestling.

The competition takes place on the ‘toedium’ and two upright planks. The match begins when the referee says ‘toes away’ with both competitors aiming to push each other’s foot onto the plank.

