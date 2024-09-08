Tom Bird hails heart of Burghley horse after cross-country

Defender Burghley Horse Trials

Tom Bird bought his ride for just £1,000 as an unbacked five-year-old

Event rider Tom Bird hailed his ‘cheap’ but mighty horse after a coming-of-age ride at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

The 22-year-old from Whichford sailed through the gruelling cross-country course at Burghley for the second year running to rubber-stamp his status as one to watch in the sport.

Bird’s ride, Cowling Hot Gossip, may be among the more humble entrants at the famed 5* event but showed a lot of heart to navigate the 5* event on his first attempt.

“I’m over the moon,” said Bird.

“He was absolutely awesome, he responded, he fought for it - I fought for it. I knew I was going to have to go out there to fight for it because it’s not easy, but it’s Burghley so we don’t want it to be easy.

“There were a few times where it wasn’t perfect but the bond we’ve got and his heart, and maybe a bit of oomph from me, he responded and I’m over the moon with that.”

Bird placed a respectable 30th on debut last year aboard Rebel Rhyme but could go better than that finish on his gusty 12-year-old gelding.

“We bought him as an unbacked five-year-old with my aunt Helen Kerry. He was cheap and that’s all we could afford - £1,000 - but his pure athleticism,” he said.

“He probably shouldn’t be at the top of our sport but he’s an absolute fighter. He loves cross country day, he always has, and he’ll do anything to get between red and white.

“He’s given me such valuable experience that I wouldn’t change him for the world.”

Asked if he felt nervous beforehand, Bird said: “Weirdly not really. I think being down at the bottom after the first two days, I wanted there to be problems out there because I wanted to go upwards, so when I saw the first few - Harry gave a great ride first up - but the next couple had some problems, that put me in the zone. I thought this is it, let's go out and get it.

“Finishing is like nothing else in the world. It’s a mix of adrenaline, joy, relief, wanting to do it again, it was awesome.”

