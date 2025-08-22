Tom Bird more than ready for Defender Burghley Horse Trials

Tom Bird riding COWLING HOT GOSSIP for GBR during the cross country phase at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, held in the Deer Park of Burghley House in Stamford in Lincolnshire in the UK on the between the 4th - 8th September 2024 | Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

The 23-year-old from Chipping Norton is a two-time veteran of the iconic event and will return to Stamford's Burghley House later this year to compete across three disciplines of cross-country, show jumping and dressage, doing so on battle-tested geldings Cowling Hot Gossip and Rebel Rhyme.

Tom Bird believes he is more than ready for everything the Defender Burghley Horse Trials have to throw at him.

With his past experiences at the world's most revered eventing venue still fresh in the memory, Bird believes his efforts over the last two years can only stand him in good stead.

“It’s something you always look forward to, said Bird. “We were lucky enough to be at Badminton [Horse Trials] earlier in the year so Burghley’s very exciting and to have two horses there is going to make it a very special week.

“I’d definitely say I’m still learning. Having been with both horses I’ve got this year previously definitely does help and the fact I’ve been around a couple of times makes it easier when you know the terrain and know how the track is vaguely going to ride.

“Obviously it’s different every year but the characteristics of the venue and Burghley being an iconic event brings a lot of privilege but also a lot of pressure so it’s nice to have a couple of years already ticked off.

“We’ve had a relatively successful season and hopefully it’ll all come together at Burghley.

“I was the youngest rider there the last two years but I’ve got more experience now and I’ve been quite lucky in that sense that the nerves from external pressure and things aren’t something I’ve had to deal with.

“Any pressure I’ve had has come from me expecting myself to go out there and perform so that’s not really been something that’s affected me as much as it might affect other people but having a couple of runs at the level and the experience to fall back on will hopefully stand me in good stead.”

One of two British eventing majors alongside Badminton Horse Trials, Defender Burghley regularly attracts the world's elite equestrians and Bird believes that there is no finer place to showcase the sport.

“There are so many people who come to watch and riding in front of the crowd and having their support is amazing, added Bird. “Being privileged to be able to show our sport and what an amazing sport it is to our audience is a real highlight of the season.

“The Burghley team always do a fantastic job on the ground and in the preparation. The course is always challenging but rewards sensible riding.

“It’s the pinnacle of the sport.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk