Tom Hall dares to dream as he shoots into Olympic quarter finals

Sam Mellish/Team GB

It was Britain’s Hall v Britain’s Hall in the archery as Tom Hall progressed into the quarter finals.

Tom Hall admits he is daring to dream after a battle of the Brits triumph propelled him into the Olympic quarter-finals.

The Kenilworth archery star, 33, beat namesake and fellow Team GB ace Conor Hall in a 6-5 Paris thriller on Wednesday evening.

In the shadow of Napoleon’s tomb at Invalides, the Tokyo 2020 Olympian followed up his 6-4 win over tricky Indian Tarundeep Rai with another razor-sharp display over his compatriot.

Hall revealed he is feeling the fatigue in the punishing Parisian heat but believes he can go all the way if he continues his red-hot sharp shooting.

“I’ll keep stepping up and hitting the zone, because if I shoot like that, I’m pretty excited,” he said.

“The biggest thing from that is it no matter how you feel going into it, it’s all about mindset and when you start shooting.

“I felt tired, run down and not great going into it.

“But as it got closer, I put my foot down mentally and said I can rest when I’m done and I need to give it my best before that.

“It’s about maximum effort, but it's such a hard balance to find as an archer.

“Trying harder doesn’t always help in archery – you’ve got to funnel energy into technique and produce performance.

“I know Conor is a great archer, athlete and friend.

“We’ve had these matches before, but not here on this stage, so I knew it was going to be tough.

“It’s mixed emotions, if I wouldn’t mind anyone beating me it would be him, but I had to not let that affect me.”

Hall is over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support.

He crashed out of the Paris team event alongside Hall and Alex Wise on Tuesday but promptly turned his attention to individual matters 24 hours later.

And he brilliantly prevailed twice to keep his hopes of an unlikely glory alive, battling past his teammate in a tense tussle to triumph by the barest of margins.

An appetising quarter-final awaits next and Hall, who first picked up a bow while studying at the University of Warwick, added: “The next 24 hours is about rest and recovery – I’m feeling a bit rundown, tense and that takes its toll on you.

“I’ve not looked too far ahead of this stage, so I will, sit down and work out my training.

“I’m focused on mentality at this point and not changing anything in training.

“I’ll keep things ticking over and feeling good.”

