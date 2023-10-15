A long standing feud was somewhat settled last night when Tommy Fury and KSI met in the ring, here’s the results and scorecard

One of the most anticipated boxing fights of the year reached its conclusion on Saturday night (October 14), as Dillon Danis took on Logan Paul, and professional boxer Tommy Fury fought Youtuber star KSI.

A long social media tirade from Danis, where he targeted Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal, took place, raising the stakes of the fight. KSI and Fury, who is the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, also had a lot of back and forth in the build up.

There were no upsets however and Logan Paul beat Dillon Danis and Fury, 24, swept KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji aside. After the fight, KSI called the decision a “robbery” and was visibly angry with the decision.

After this win, Fury has extended his record to 10-0-0 and, despite being penalised a point for repeatedly punching the back of KSI’s head, Fury was given 57-56 by two judges with a third scoring the contest 57-57 after six rounds.

Speaking to DAZN after the fight, Fury said he is “changing my family’s life, fight by fight, I am changing my little daughter’s life. I said from day one, there will never be another Tyson Fury, I’m just trying to be the best Tommy Fury I can be.”