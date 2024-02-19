Tony Mowbray has received a medical diagnosis and will temporarily take a step back from his Birmingham duties.

Birmingham City manager Tony Mowbray requires medical treatment and has taken the decision to step away from his duties for a period of six-to-eight weeks, the club has confirmed.

The 60-year-old, who has asked for privacy for himself and his family for the foreseeable future, has expressed his gratitude for Blues' understanding after receiving a recent diagnosis. Assistant manager Mark Venus will take temporary responsibility for the first team with immediate effect, while the rest of the training staff will continue as normal.

"Following my recent LMA Health Assessment I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment. Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the Technical Area as Manager of Birmingham City Football Club," Mowbray said, via BCFC.com.

"Until I return, my Assistant Manager, Mark Venus, will take temporary charge of the team, supported by coaches Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor. I will continue to provide advice and counsel while undergoing treatment. The Club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time," Mowbray concluded.

