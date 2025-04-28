Top Essex prospect emerges victorious at 2025 Peter McEvoy Trophy

Peters wins the 2025 Peter McEvoy Trophy

Toby Peters secured victory at the 2025 Peter McEvoy Trophy, delivering a composed final-round performance at Copt Heath Golf Club to claim the prestigious title.

Peters, representing Essex, carded a final-round 67 to overturn a six-shot deficit and finish at the top of a competitive leaderboard. His consistent scoring throughout the final day allowed him to edge ahead of a strong field comprising leading junior golfers from across the UK and Europe.

The Peter McEvoy Trophy, named in honour of the celebrated amateur golfer Peter McEvoy, has a long-standing reputation as a key event in the junior golf calendar. This year’s tournament held particular significance following McEvoy’s passing earlier this month at the age of 71.

Widely regarded as one of amateur golf’s greatest figures, McEvoy won The Amateur Championship twice and captained Great Britain & Ireland to Walker Cup victories, leaving an enduring legacy in the development of young players. His vision for the Trophy, which he founded, was to create a platform for aspiring golfers to test themselves against the best, a mission that remains firmly at the heart of the event.

Toby Peters

Following his victory, Peters said: "I felt it was going to be an uphill battle and I knew something had to happen quick, so thankfully it did. I made the turn at three-under, made a great birdie putt on 17 and closed it out for the win.

"The putts didn't drop this morning and I got punished for it, but I came out this morning with a fresh head and felt really confident.

"I'm really pleased to win and proud to have been added to a long list of names to this trophy."

The 2025 tournament was sponsored by business consultants Champions (UK) plc, who have a long-standing relationship with Copt Heath Golf Club. The company has been actively involved in supporting golf initiatives and events for over 20 years, contributing significantly to the development of the sport at the amateur level.

Peters collects the trophy

The final day of competition at Copt Heath was closely contested, with several players in contention before Peters’ steady play ultimately proved decisive. The tournament once again demonstrated its importance in identifying and showcasing emerging talent within the sport.