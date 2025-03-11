Top footballers secret charity shop kit drops - including Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester

Josie Green dropping off Crystal Palace kits in Welwyn Garden City for Green Football's Great Save charity shop drop

Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Ollie Watkins, Demi Stokes, Juan Mata, Ben Mee, Josie Green AND Ethan Ampadu among sporting talents to kick-off Green Football’s Great Save with secret charity shop kit drops around the country

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footballers and pundits are making a series of surprise charity shop drops across the UK this week to shine a light on the impact of climate change, as part of Green Football’s Great Save. The sports stars have donated their own signed shirts and football kit to encourage the public to give used sportswear a second life and show the importance of keeping kit in play - by donating, selling, reusing or upcycling.

Players passing on their kit to charity shops for Green Football’s Great Save include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Ampadu donated a match worn shirt, his first Leeds captain shirt, to his local Salvation Army shop in 86 North St, Ripon

Ethan Ampadu donated his first shirt as Leeds captain to the Salvation Army store, Ripon

Asmir Begović has donated AB1 goalie gloves, footballs and hoodies, Salvation Army, 41 Regent street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight, PO37 7AF

Kris Boyd who dropped off a Kilmarnock shirt at Salvation Army, 73 King Street, Kilmarnock, KA1 1PT

Jamie Carragher’s England top from the 2010 World Cup game against the USA, in Bright Heart Foundation, 7 Bold Street, Liverpool, L1 4DN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josie Green dropped off a selection of Crystal Palace kit at Salvation Army, 18 Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6BQ

Emma Iliowski will be dropping off a shirt at The Salvation Army donation centre, Unit B 876, Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, AB24 2BP

A signed Roy Keane Manchester United shirt will be donated to the Salvation Army, Unit 11 Grove Village Parade, 184 Stockport Road, Manchester, M13 9AB

Wales Captain Aaron Ramsey will be donating old kit and gear to British Heart Foundation at 18 Castle Court Shopping Centre, Caerphilly, Glamorgan, CF83 1NU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexei Rojas, signed shirt and boots, Salvation Army, 207 Marlowes, Hemel, HP1 1BL

David Prutton, donated a match worn shirt from approx. 20 years ago to Salvation Army shop in 86 North St, Ripon

Demi Stokes’ signed her Newcastle United kit and trainers at Salvation Army, 30 High Street, Wallsend, NE28 8HU

The www.greenfootball.org website has up to date details of whose kit has been donated and where it can be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity shop drops mark the start of Green Football’s Great Save which runs from 11th March - 2nd April 2025. The climate-football campaign brings together the football community - fans, players, over 100 clubs, leagues, grassroots teams and schools - to take action to tackle climate change and protect the future of the game.

Ethan Ampadu, Leeds United said: “I’m donating the first shirt I wore after becoming Leeds United captain. It’s very special to me because it is a real honour to lead this club, and the pride I felt walking out at Elland Road in the first game of the season is something I’ll never forget. I’m donating such an important shirt because it’s an important campaign - one that will help make sure future generations can enjoy playing football like I have. Every year, a huge amount of sports kit gets thrown away, when it could be reused, repurposed, or passed on to someone who needs it. If each of us does something small to cut waste and give our sportswear a second life, we can make a big difference”.

Demi Stokes, Newcastle United Women added: “When I was younger, my mum paid for my football kit in monthly instalments, and we made sure it lasted for years. That experience taught me two things - how valuable and important it is to have access to good kit and why it's important to keep reusing it. That’s why I’ve donated some Newcastle kit and trainers - I love the idea that instead of sitting unused, it can now help someone else stay in the game, while also reducing waste.”

An estimated 100,000 tonnes of sportswear are relegated to UK landfills every year¹ - the equivalent of 951 football shirts per minute2. Climate change is threatening the future of football, with the FA estimating that 100,000 grassroots games are already cancelled every year due to pitch conditions. By 2050, one in four English football clubs can expect partial or total stadium flooding each year⁴.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the campaign, fans can join their sporting heroes and win prizes by donating their old kit to charity, including official charity partner, The Salvation Army, which has dedicated drop off points in its shops and a kit postal service so fans can donate from the comfort of their own home.

Sarah Jacobs, Green Football Director, said: “Football has an unequalled power to drive change, and it’s incredible to see so many clubs, fans, grassroots teams and players coming together to help save kit from landfill. Whether it’s donating a shirt or finding a new purpose for old kit, every action contributes to reducing waste, promoting sustainability in football and helping to protect the game we love. There’s a huge opportunity for the footballing community to lead the way in sport when it comes to kit. None of us are perfect, but by being on the journey together, we can make a real difference.”

For more information on all the activities and how to get involved, go to www.greenfootball.org

Green Football’s Great Save is co-founded by Sky Sports, TNT Sports, the Football Supporters Association, Pledgeball, Count Us In and exceptional.