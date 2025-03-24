Top six battle lacked quality in final third

The battle to claim a place in the top six turned into a non-event at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Saturday, with neither side showing much in the way of quality in the final third.

Neither keeper had much to do throughout the game with the sides separated by a solitary Dylan Boyle goal on 69 minutes. The Ports went into the game without five regular starters and that situation was compounded with the loss of goalkeeper Aaron McCarey in the warmup.

With so much at stake both sides cancelled each other out on a wet and miserable afternoon. The Ports were first out of the blocks and when they turned the ball over in the centre of the pitch Ukek strode forward and unleashed a low drive from thirty yards out, which sailed just past

the far upright.

Divin Isamala had a solid game at the heart of a makeshift Portadown defence

Connor Murray was the main threat for the home side, and on 20 minutes he dragged an effort wide of Williamson’s left post. The visitors defence were on top of their game with Chapman and Isamala both on hand with last ditch challenges to deny Murray.

With little to enthuse the paying customers in the open period, hopes were high that the second half would provide more in the way of entertainment, but sadly it turned out to be of a no event with little in the way of quality on display in the final third.

On 65 minutes a run from deep saw the ball swung into the Portadown box from the left but Shelvin’s shot on the turn sailed harmlessly over the crossbar. Four minutes later the anxiety amongst the home support was lifted when Dylan Boyle, under close attention from two Ports defenders on the edge of the box, swept the ball past the helpless Williamson.

Niall Currie made changes in personnel and formation in the closing stages to try and claw back that one goal deficit but the closest they came was an eighty-nineth minute shot from Minzamba that was blocked on the edge of the area.

Goalkeeper Jordan Williamson was a late call up for Portadown

Ports boss Niall Currie whilst disappointed with the outcome, was pleased with the effort put in by his team, “We are all disappointed, it was a nothing game. I think both teams really cancelled each other out. We were much better today than the last time we played them. When turned them over we didn’t hurt them, we didn’t have the spark in the last third of the pitch today and that’s the only disappointment.”

Currie didn’t use the fact that he was missing three centre backs and several other players, as an excuse. He praised every player that started the game and those that came off the bench. In particular, the late call-up for goalkeeper Jordan Williamson to make his debut.

Currie said after the game,: “Jordan has come in and done really well at very short notice, but I don’t think he had very much to do, a couple of crosses and stuff like that and one save”.

With four home games in the final five games after the split Niall is excited for what he described as the start of a new season: We have a great home record, I think the second best in the league and we will dust ourselves down and give it a real go, and I think the seventh place is there for us…..ultimately our season starts again in two weeks’ time.”

Coleraine: Brown, Kane, Boyle, Shevlin (McManus), Murray, McClelland, Glackin (Scott), Ives, Smith (Campbell),Doherty (Jarvis),Dunne. Unused subs: Little, Burns, Devine

Portadown; Williamson, Chapman, McCullough, Isamala, Traynor, Ukek, Minzamba (McCawl), Fyfe (McElroy) McCartan, Thompson, Teelan (Obhakhan) unused subs: Wright, Redman, McKay, Traczykowski.