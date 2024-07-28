Tottenham Hotspur sign South Korean youngster Yang Min-Hyeok

Nancy Fielder
By Nancy Fielder
4 minutes ago
Tottenham have signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok from K League 1 side Gangwon on a five-year contract. Tottenham have signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok from K League 1 side Gangwon on a five-year contract.
Tottenham have signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok from K League 1 side Gangwon on a five-year contract. | Other
Spurs fans are celebrating a huge signing of an international player aged just 18.

Tottenham have signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok from K League 1 side Gangwon on a five-year contract.

The 18-year-old, whose deal is subject to international clearance and the granting of a work permit, will be loaned back to his former side until January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Korea under-17 international, Yang is the K League’s youngest-ever scorer and has made 25 first-team appearances this campaign, scoring eight times.

He represented his country at both the Under-17 World Cup and Under-17 Asia Cup.

Related topics:Tottenham Hotspur

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.