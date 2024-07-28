Tottenham Hotspur sign South Korean youngster Yang Min-Hyeok
Tottenham have signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok from K League 1 side Gangwon on a five-year contract.
The 18-year-old, whose deal is subject to international clearance and the granting of a work permit, will be loaned back to his former side until January.
A South Korea under-17 international, Yang is the K League’s youngest-ever scorer and has made 25 first-team appearances this campaign, scoring eight times.
He represented his country at both the Under-17 World Cup and Under-17 Asia Cup.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.