Tottenham Hotspur sign South Korean youngster Yang Min-Hyeok

Tottenham have signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok from K League 1 side Gangwon on a five-year contract. | Other

Spurs fans are celebrating a huge signing of an international player aged just 18.

The 18-year-old, whose deal is subject to international clearance and the granting of a work permit, will be loaned back to his former side until January.

A South Korea under-17 international, Yang is the K League’s youngest-ever scorer and has made 25 first-team appearances this campaign, scoring eight times.