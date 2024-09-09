Townend suffers shock Defender Burghley Horse Trials exit

Ros Canter grabbed glory ahead of Tim Price and Harry Meade | Defender Burghley Horse Trials /

Oliver Townend admits the tricky Defender Burghley Horse Trials terrain got the better of him after crashing out of the prestigious 5* event at the cross-country stage.

The Ellesmere eventer, 41, was unable to advance on Saturday as horse Cooley Rosalent struggled on the gruelling course to bring his title defence to an end.

Townend, a three-time champion at Burghley, sat in fifth after the dressage phase but saw his hopes evaporate when his Kentucky CCI5*-winning mount pitched him out of the saddle at the start of the weekend.

The Tokyo Olympic team champion knows the Burghley conditions are as tough as it gets in the sport but hopes the setback can serve as a valuable lesson for the unquestionably talented Cooley Rosalent.

“Every Burghley is a different one - the fences seem to get bigger and bigger and narrower and narrower,” he said.

“You forget about the dressage very soon, that’s for sure - it definitely doesn’t get any easier.

“I’m always here to try and do my job and hope that she does hers - but I’m here to continue her education.

“Burghley is probably as big as eventing gets. If I wanted to say something to somebody that was non-horsey, I’d want them to come here and say this is what eventing is.

“This is the biggest horse trials in the world and the hardest to win. That’s why it’s important to all the riders.”

After Townend crashed out, Olympic champion Ros Canter capped a golden summer with a maiden title.

The Lincolnshire star, 38, added her third 5* title to the team eventing gold she won in Paris with a record-breaking Burghley score.

She led from the end of the first round courtesy of Izilot DHI but it was Lordships Graffalo, lovingly nicknamed ‘Walter’, who took control in the cross-country phase before coming through Sunday’s nerve-shredding showjumping finale to take glory.

“It means everything,” said Canter. “I’ve achieved a lot, I’ve been lucky, I’ve achieved some great things and going into this year, the Olympics was this one big box tick and in some ways it's made me a bit flat.

“So I came into this week and I thought:' I don’t need this, but I really want it.' I had a good feeling all week but I didn’t tell anyone.

“I felt really confident, ready to go out there and be more and I’ve stuck to my system and haven’t asked questions about anyone else about how to ride or what strides they're going on. I said to myself: 'you know what you’re doing, believe in yourself', and it’s paid off.”

