Trailfinders edge Coventry in Championship Christmas cracker

Ealing Trailfinders stayed second in the Championship table with victory over Nottingham on Friday night | Ealing Trailfinders

The clash between the Championship’s top two lived up to the billing as Ealing Trailfinders won 35-25 at Coventry in a Christmas cracker.

The victory stretched the visitors’ lead at the top of the tree to eight points while at the other end of the table, Caldy picked up their first win of the season as they battled past London Scottish.

Cambridge also picked up a valuable victory over Ampthill, Chinnor defeated Bedford Blues and Hartpury held off Nottingham.

Sunday’s game saw Cornish Pirates battle past Doncaster Knights 19-14 in a hard-fought contest in Cornwall.

Dykes and Farrar double up for Ealing

Doubles from Michael Dykes and Rob Farrar ensured Ealing Trailfinders came out on top in a thrilling top-of-the-table clash at Coventry.

Roared on by the bulk of a festive bumper crowd numbering more than 4,500, the hosts were first to put points on the board through the boot of Liam Richman.

The hosts were then reduced to 14 when Senitiki Nayalo was yellow carded and Trailfinders made the most of the man advantage as Tobi Wilson crossed for the first try of the afternoon.

Another Richman penalty reduced the arrears but Dykes sprinted in for Ealing’s second score after Wilson’s initial interception.Coventry hit back with a penalty try which put them 13-12 ahead at the interval, with Matt Cornish sin-binned as a result.

Ealing avoided any further punishment while a man light and went back in front through Dykes’ second before Farrar’s score extended the lead.

Will Biggs crossed in the corner for Coventry but Farrar dotted down the decisive try with three minutes to play, giving his side an unassailable advantage.

Craig Willis then slotted his second penalty to ensure that even Fin Ogden’s late converted score for the hosts was not enough to earn them a losing bonus point.

Caldy on the board

Caldy got off the mark for the season at the ninth attempt, beating London Scottish 20-10 to give their supporters some Christmas cheer at Paton Field.

Nick Royle’s fourth-minute score in the corner set the tone, with Lewis Barker’s penalty adding to the lead before Cameron Anderson responded for Scottish to reduce the deficit to 8-5 at half time.

Ollie Hearn stretched the hosts’ advantage as he finished off a powerful rolling maul on 50 minutes before the game turned decisively in Caldy’s favour 10 minutes later.

Scottish received two yellow cards in the space of a minute, with a deliberate knock-on preventing the ball reaching Royle bringing the first of them.

From the resulting kick to the corner, the maul was dragged down and a penalty try put the home side out of sight.

Roma Zheng scored a late consolation when Scottish were back to their full complement but Caldy held on for a much-needed win.

Grimoldy kicks Cambridge home

Cambridge leapfrogged London Scottish into 10th as they earned an impressive 13-7 win over Ampthill.

The Blood & Sand edged in front midway through the first half through Louis Grimoldy’s penalty.

Oran McNulty’s converted try put Ampthill into the lead but the hosts hit straight back through Eli Caven, with Grimoldy adding the extras to give Cambridge a 10-7 half time lead.

Ampthill almost levelled during a cagey second half through Josh Barton, who saw his penalty come up just short.Grimoldy made no mistake from the tee with three minutes remaining to seal a derby day victory for his side.

Goss sets Chinnor on their way to notable win

Chinnor put on a show for more than 1,800 fans as they beat high-flying Bedford Blues 18-5.

On a windy afternoon in Oxfordshire, Kieran Goss scored the only try of the first half on 29 minutes, with Connor Slevin successfully navigating the elements to add the extras.

A second try came from a rolling maul early in the second half to put the hosts 12-0 up and two penalties extended the advantage, with Chinnor’s defence remaining solid at the other end.

Just as it looked as though they may shut Blues out completely, Michael Le Bourgeois crossed late on for an unconverted try but it was scant consolation for a Bedford side who now sit 13 points off top spot.

Barnes era ends on a high

Hartpury gave John Barnes a successful send-off after 14 years at the helm as they beat Nottingham 21-7.

Barnes, who is to take up a position as head of Bristol Bears’ Academy, saw his side go in front after 20 minutes when Robbie Smith crossed under the posts.

Harry Bazalgette converted before later adding a penalty, with Mike Austin’s try stretching the lead to 15-0 at the break.

An interception try from Ryan Olowofela put Nottingham on the board in between two more Bazalgette penalties as Hartpury climbed above their visitors into fourth.

Pirates battle past Knights

Cornish Pirates closed the gap on Doncaster Knights with a 19-14 win in Penzance.

Pirates took a 7-0 lead into the break thanks to Arthur Relton’s try and Lewis Pearson buried over 10 minutes after the restart to extend the hosts’ lead to 12-0.

Dan Hiscocks followed up three minutes later, finishing off another impressive team move to give Pirates what appeared to be an unassailable 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Doncaster hit back through Russell Bennett before Maliq Holden went over seven minutes from time to set up a grandstand finish.

But Pirates ultimately held firm at the death to head into Christmas with a win.