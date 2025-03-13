Training for your first marathon this Spring? Here’s 5 expert ways to nail your recovery in between runs

A number of runners warm up ahead of a marathon run

All across the UK over the coming months, thousands of runners are beginning to train to run a marathon. There’s well over 100 endurance runs scheduled to occur in the not too distant future, and many of those taking part will be running for the first time. If you're one of them, you may have a training and nutrition plan ready to go ahead of the big day, but how much do you know about recovery in between each practice run? To provide some guidance, personal trainer and running expert Alasdair Nicoll shares the following key things to keep in mind.

1) What is the optimum recovery time after exercise?

The optimum recovery time for running depends on factors like distance, speed, and terrain. After a long-distance run or high-intensity interval sprints, the muscles and joints can take 24–72 hours to recover, as the repetitive impact stresses the lower body and cardiovascular system. Moderate runs may only require 24–48 hours of recovery, while recovery from a marathon or ultra-distance event could take a week or more. During recovery, hydration, proper nutrition (especially replenishing glycogen stores), and activities like walking, yoga, or cycling at a low intensity can aid the process. Take care to listen to your body - if you feel unusually fatigued, experience persistent soreness, or a dip in performance, it may signal the need for extra rest.

2) Is it true that people training for a marathon, the rest should be one day for every mile raced?

The rule of "one rest day for every mile raced" after a marathon is a general guideline often used by runners to ensure full recovery, both physically and mentally. This doesn't necessarily mean complete inactivity; instead, it suggests a period of reduced intensity or cross-training to allow the body to heal. Running 26 and a bit miles is a significant strain on the entire body, and this approach helps prevent overtraining or injury by progressively easing back into training over roughly four weeks.

Ultimately, this rule though serves as a framework rather than a hard limit. Factors like age, fitness level, training experience, and recovery practices (nutrition, sleep, stress management) play significant roles in determining individual recovery needs. Always listen to your body—it often gives the best guidance!

3) What are some of the most common injuries you see from runners rushing recovery?

Improper recovery practices - or neglecting recovery altogether, can lead to several common injuries, even when integrating it into training. Here are five key examples:

Overuse Injuries: Insufficient recovery can lead to repetitive strain on muscles, tendons, and joints, resulting in conditions like tendinitis (e.g., Achilles tendinitis or tennis elbow) or stress fractures. These are especially common in runners or athletes who train intensely without allowing the body adequate time to heal.

Muscle Strains: Returning to high-intensity workouts before the muscles have fully recovered can lead to strains, especially in tight or fatigued areas like hamstrings, quads, or the lower back. Strains often occur when muscles are overloaded or pushed beyond their current capacity.

Joint Pain and Inflammation: Poor recovery can overburden joints, leading to conditions like runner’s knee or bursitis in weight-bearing areas like the hips and knees. Without proper rest, the stress on cartilage and joint structures accumulates, causing pain and inflammation.

Shin Splints: Runners who skip recovery days or ramp up mileage too quickly often develop shin splints, a painful inflammation of the muscles and tendons around the shinbone. Adequate recovery and gradual progression in training volume are key to avoiding this injury.

Fatigue-Related Acute Injuries: Training while overly fatigued from insufficient recovery impairs coordination and increases the risk of acute injuries like sprained ankles or falls. This is especially common in high-impact activities like trail running, plyometrics, or heavy lifting.

4) What are some exercises people can do from their sofa to aid recovery?

Recovering from the comfort of your sofa is quite doable with the right exercises. Here are some simple movements to aid recovery:

Seated Hamstring Stretch: Sit on the edge of your sofa, extend one leg forward with the heel resting on the floor, and keep the other foot flat. Lean gently forward while keeping your back straight to stretch your hamstring.

Ankle Circles: While seated, lift one foot slightly off the floor and rotate your ankle in slow, controlled circles. This improves circulation and mobility in the ankles.

Seated Spinal Twist: Sit up straight, place one hand on the backrest of the sofa, and twist gently toward that side while keeping your feet flat. This relieves tension in the lower back and spine.

Leg Raises: Sit upright with your back supported by the sofa, extend one leg straight, and lift it a few inches off the floor. Hold briefly and lower it slowly. This engages the quads and improves circulation.

Shoulder Rolls: Sit comfortably and roll your shoulders forward and backward in slow, controlled motions to release tension and improve mobility.

Neck Stretches: While seated, gently tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear toward your shoulder. Hold for 15–30 seconds and repeat on the other side to release neck tension.

5) What other ways can people recover after a run?

Recovery after a run doesn’t have to be complicated, and there are many simple methods people can do at home. Contrast therapy, such as alternating between hot and cold showers, can stimulate blood flow and reduce soreness. Deep breathing exercises, like diaphragmatic or box breathing, helps relax the nervous system and improve oxygen delivery to your muscles. For something a bit different to change it up, Epsom salt baths are another effective option; soaking in warm water with these salts can ease muscle tension and promote relaxation. Foam rolling or using a small ball, like a tennis or lacrosse ball, is great for self-massage to release tight spots and improve muscle elasticity.

For more running and exercise insights from Alasdair, you can check out the work he does via The Fitness Group's website.